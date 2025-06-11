Qualcom demos new processor for AI-powered smart glasses

Qualcomm demonstrates its new processor for AI-powered augmented reality smart glasses.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon AR1+ Gen 1 smart glasses chip is seen against a white background.
If AI-driven augmented reality smart glasses replace smartphones eventually, as many expect, Qualcomm would expect to be negatively impacted. Sales of its smartphone chips would be reduced and in theory, Qualcomm's stock price would follow. However, there is something that the San Diego-based fabless chip designer is doing that will not only reduce the negative effect of slower phone sales but should lead to rapidly growing sales of processors for a hot new product.

At the Augmented World Expo trade show, Qualcomm demonstrated its new Snapdragon AR1+ Gen 1 processor powering a pair of AR smart glasses. The processor allows AI to run on the glasses without requiring an internet connection or having the glasses sync with a phone. For example, Ziad Asghar, a Qualcomm Senior Vice President, used the smart glasses to speak with an AI-powered digital assistant powered by the new Qualcomm chips.

The Snapdragon AR1+ Gen 1 is 26% smaller than the previous generation. The new chip will deliver enhanced image quality, size, power improvement and the ability to run Small Language Models.

Qualcomm introduces the new&amp;nbsp;Snapdragon AR1+ Gen 1 processor for smart glasses. | KImage credit-Qualcomm - Qualcom demos new processor for AI-powered smart glasses
Qualcomm introduces the new Snapdragon AR1+ Gen 1 processor for smart glasses. | KImage credit-Qualcomm

The digital assistant was connected to the glasses on-device, not through the cloud or a nearby phone. As the Qualcomm executive wrote in a blog post, "No phone. No cloud. Just the processor powering the glasses themselves." Qualcomm hopes that the smaller, energy-efficient chips help take smart glasses from their current role as an accessory for the smartphone to a starring position as a smartphone replacement that can do it all as the wearable device becomes more mainstream.

Currently, Qualcomm chips are used on Meta's Ray-Ban glasses. Other headsets and glasses that rely on Qualcomm components include Lenovo Group Ltd.'s A3, Sony Corp.'s Spacial HMD, Microsoft Corp.'s HoloLens 2, and the Vive Flow from HTC. One issue that AI-driven AR smart glasses face is how manufacturers can feed such a power-hungry device while keeping them lightweight and small enough for users to wear on their faces for hours at a time. If these glasses are expected to eventually replace smartphones, this is a hurdle that the product is going to have to overcome. Qualcomm's new processor helps smart glasses take a big step in the right direction.Qualcomm obviously believes in the future of smart glasses. 

The company is positioning itself accordingly by developing new processors for the smart glasses industry hoping to be as dominant in that market as it is in designing and selling chips for smartphones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Popular stories

Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7
Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7
Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more
Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more
Qualcom demos new processor for AI-powered smart glasses
Qualcom demos new processor for AI-powered smart glasses
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Latest News

Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7
Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7
Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more
Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked gameplay trailer out for Meta Quest 3 and more
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked gameplay trailer out for Meta Quest 3 and more
Xreal unveils the Aura smart glasses powered by Google’s Android XR
Xreal unveils the Aura smart glasses powered by Google’s Android XR
Gemini is breaking free from phones and expanding to smart glasses and headsets
Gemini is breaking free from phones and expanding to smart glasses and headsets
Upcoming Apple Vision Pro feature will make use of its excellent eye tracking
Upcoming Apple Vision Pro feature will make use of its excellent eye tracking
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless