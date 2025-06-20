Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Meet the Oakley AI glasses, a more robust successor to the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses

Meta and Oakley have teamed up for a more robust pair of smart glasses.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Meta Oakley AI performance smart glasses
When Meta launched the second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2023, the company did not foresee just how popular they would become. Following that unprecedented success, today Meta has announced a successor to the Ray-Ban smart glasses: the Oakley AI performance glasses.

Meta Oakley smart glasses


Video Thumbnail

Oakley and Meta partnered up for these AI-powered smart glasses. | Video credit — Oakley

The collaboration with Oakley wasn’t just for a flashy new design — and they look pretty neat — it’s also for enhanced functionality. Meta Oakley smart glasses are built with the outdoors in mind. The glasses have almost double the battery life of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, and come with water resistance as well.

You can also record videos in 3K resolution, a way for Meta to encourage more people to use these when they’re out having a good time. The standard features of the Ray-Ban glasses — taking photos, making calls, and getting answers from Meta AI to name a few — are also present.

Would you ever buy smart glasses that don't have a display?

Vote View Result


Ray-Ban glasses were an unprecedented success


Video Thumbnail

The Ray-Ban smart glasses were very popular. | Video credit — Meta

When the Ray-Ban smart glasses took off, Meta immediately restructured Reality Labs: its XR (Extended Reality) division. The idea was to focus much more heavily on similar wearables that are affordable and don’t have a display, yet are extremely practical due to AI.

This strategy has caught the attention of competitors like Apple, which is also experimenting with releasing a similar product. Apple is working on proper AR glasses too, of course, but something like the Oakley and Ray-Ban smart glasses is a currently achievable product that is proven to be in demand.

A stepping stone towards AR smart glasses


The Meta Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses are, in my eyes, an intermediary step between smartphones and proper AR smart glasses. Meta, as you may know, is working on the Orion smart glasses. A consumer version is expected to launch around 2027, though a version with a simpler display make come out later this year.

On the other hand, Apple CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with making Apple the first company to bring consumer-grade AR smart glasses to market. I’m quite excited to see what these companies are able to offer in a few years, and if they manage to replace the smartphone.

The Meta Oakley smart glasses will become available for pre-order in the coming months and cost $399. A limited edition $499 model will be available for ordering from July 11.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Popular stories

Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
How to factory reset your Oculus Quest 2 before selling or gifting it
How to factory reset your Oculus Quest 2 before selling or gifting it
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
How to transfer videos and files from PC to Quest 2, and from Mac to Quest 2
How to transfer videos and files from PC to Quest 2, and from Mac to Quest 2
We finally know why there is no eye tracking on the Quest 3
We finally know why there is no eye tracking on the Quest 3
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Latest News

Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
Qualcom demos new processor for AI-powered smart glasses
Qualcom demos new processor for AI-powered smart glasses
Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 [UPDATED]
Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 [UPDATED]
Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more
Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked gameplay trailer out for Meta Quest 3 and more
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked gameplay trailer out for Meta Quest 3 and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless