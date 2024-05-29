The PlayStation VR2 is on sale and you can also get free games for it
Sony’s Days of Play celebration is now live and alongside standard offerings there’s good news for VR enthusiasts. The PSVR2 headset is $100 off, selling for $450. And the PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle is also $100 off and selling for $500. The latter is worth the extra cash for fans of Horizon Forbidden West and Zero Dawn who want a VR game in that universe.
Worth noting is that these discounts are only available through select participating retailers. The best deal is if you can buy a PSVR2 headset through PlayStation Direct. Doing so will also give you a free 12-month subscription to Netflix Premium. To avail this offer you need to be a PlayStation Plus member, however.
The PSVR2 is a great headset if you already own a PS5.
There are also six VR games being added to the free game catalog on June 6 for PlayStation Plus Premium members. These games are:
Free games, big discounts and Netflix Premium, what’s not to love? Well, the PSVR2 is definitely a great VR headset, but is it worth it?
Out of the six games above, five are also available for Quest headsets. Before Your Eyes (a game that made me ugly cry) needs eye tracking to work so it isn’t playable on Quest. But Meta’s headsets, like the brilliant Meta Quest 3, have a vast library of native titles that don’t require a PC or games console to work.
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Synth Riders
- Before Your Eyes
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapters 1 & 2
Resident Evil 4 VR running natively on Meta Quest 2. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Quest 3 also retails for $499 without being on sale if you’re fine with the 128GB variant. It also has better lenses but the PSVR2 has an OLED display for richer blacks. And because the PSVR2 requires a PS5 to function, it can run games with much better graphics. But so can the Quest headsets via a gaming PC.
So in the end it comes down to personal preference and what you’re looking for out of a headset. Both headsets are some of the best VR headsets ever made. And if you already own a PSVR2 and are a PlayStation Plus Premium member, this is just a win-win.
Days of Play ends on June 12 at 11:59 p.m. for each region so you have plenty of time to enjoy the offers.
