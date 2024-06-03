PlayStation VR2 PC adapter release date and price revealed, will have missing features
Recently I covered how a certification for a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter had appeared on the South Korean Radio Research Agency’s website. The RRA is South Korea’s certification body and that listing seemed to confirm the rumors of PC support for PSVR2. And now Sony has gone and officially announced that the PSVR2 PC adapter will be released on August 7.
This adapter will cost $59.99 and consumers will need to purchase a separate DisplayPort cable compatible with DisplayPort 1.4. Sony has listed a specs sheet of minimum PC requirements to run the PSVR2 headset but also reminds people that PC VR games have their own minimum hardware requirements. The minimum requirements to run the PSVR2 from your PC are as follows:
- Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit
- Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later)
- 8 GB of RAM or higher
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (Turing or later) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or later
PSVR2 launched last year exclusively for PlayStation.
However, many of the headset’s features that make it worth purchasing will not be supported on PC. This includes HDR, eye tracking and haptic feedback. Foveated rendering will work in supported games but without eye tracking, making it much more inferior in graphical fidelity and overall performance.
Some of the upsides of PSVR2 are its high-resolution OLED displays, finger touch detection for the controllers and 3D audio in supported titles. The PSVR2 is on sale as well, making it the best time to get one if you’re interested.
However, I personally think this mostly benefits people who already own a PSVR2 headset. Because for newcomers the Meta Quest 3 is, in my eyes, a much better bang for their buck with its native games and multitude of Meta-powered features. If so many features hadn’t been disabled for PC the PSVR2 would’ve been a much more enticing deal.
I do find it funny that after years of boasting about its exclusives Sony has recently started porting so much to PC. God of War, Spider-Man and The Last of Us are just three examples of PlayStation exclusives that have been ported to PC. And now the VR headset made for PlayStation will work with PC too Allowing you to play some absolutely brilliant VR games.
