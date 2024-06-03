PlayStation VR2 PC adapter release date and price revealed, will have missing features

By
0comments
PlayStation VR2 PC adapter release date and price revealed, will have missing features
Recently I covered how a certification for a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter had appeared on the South Korean Radio Research Agency’s website. The RRA is South Korea’s certification body and that listing seemed to confirm the rumors of PC support for PSVR2. And now Sony has gone and officially announced that the PSVR2 PC adapter will be released on August 7.

This adapter will cost $59.99 and consumers will need to purchase a separate DisplayPort cable compatible with DisplayPort 1.4. Sony has listed a specs sheet of minimum PC requirements to run the PSVR2 headset but also reminds people that PC VR games have their own minimum hardware requirements. The minimum requirements to run the PSVR2 from your PC are as follows:

  • Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit
  • Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later)
  • 8 GB of RAM or higher
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (Turing or later) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or later


Video Thumbnail
PSVR2 launched last year exclusively for PlayStation.

However, many of the headset’s features that make it worth purchasing will not be supported on PC. This includes HDR, eye tracking and haptic feedback. Foveated rendering will work in supported games but without eye tracking, making it much more inferior in graphical fidelity and overall performance.

Some of the upsides of PSVR2 are its high-resolution OLED displays, finger touch detection for the controllers and 3D audio in supported titles. The PSVR2 is on sale as well, making it the best time to get one if you’re interested.

However, I personally think this mostly benefits people who already own a PSVR2 headset. Because for newcomers the Meta Quest 3 is, in my eyes, a much better bang for their buck with its native games and multitude of Meta-powered features. If so many features hadn’t been disabled for PC the PSVR2 would’ve been a much more enticing deal.

I do find it funny that after years of boasting about its exclusives Sony has recently started porting so much to PC. God of War, Spider-Man and The Last of Us are just three examples of PlayStation exclusives that have been ported to PC. And now the VR headset made for PlayStation will work with PC too Allowing you to play some absolutely brilliant VR games.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta gives us a glimpse of what the new Quest UI might look like
Meta gives us a glimpse of what the new Quest UI might look like
Apple Vision Pro might be getting intelligent digital pets soon
Apple Vision Pro might be getting intelligent digital pets soon
Make your Quest 3 look like Vision Pro with this awesome app
Make your Quest 3 look like Vision Pro with this awesome app
The PlayStation VR2 is on sale and you can also get free games for it
The PlayStation VR2 is on sale and you can also get free games for it
New Quest headset name appears and then disappears from Horizon Store
New Quest headset name appears and then disappears from Horizon Store
AR and VR industries predicted to grow exponentially this decade
AR and VR industries predicted to grow exponentially this decade
Loading Comments...

Latest News

This VR headset design promises optimized productivity in the office
This VR headset design promises optimized productivity in the office
Gurman: dedicated Vision Pro apps at WWDC, no successor in sight
Gurman: dedicated Vision Pro apps at WWDC, no successor in sight
New Quest headset name appears and then disappears from Horizon Store
New Quest headset name appears and then disappears from Horizon Store
France could get Apple Vision Pro in less than a month
France could get Apple Vision Pro in less than a month
Google partners with augmented reality company Magic Leap, probably to work on AR glasses
Google partners with augmented reality company Magic Leap, probably to work on AR glasses
These AR glasses promise amazing battery life but at a pretty high cost
These AR glasses promise amazing battery life but at a pretty high cost
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless