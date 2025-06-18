Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
Samsung's upcoming XR headset, Project Moohan, is a strategic release alongside the Galaxy foldables.
The upcoming Samsung XR (Extended Reality) headset ‘Project Moohan’ is supposed to supplement the revenue generated from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Project Moohan will see an initial launch in Korea, and then expand to other markets around the globe soon after.
The company’s flagship smartphones — like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series — come out in the first quarter of a year. Samsung then launches its foldable phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, later in the year to keep its growth churning along. The Project Moohan headset is reportedly (translated source) part of a strategy to supplement that growth in the second half of the year, which might indicate yearly releases.
One of the biggest plays that Samsung is betting on is the implementation of Google’s Android XR. The company is hoping that being late to the party will be somewhat offset by having a ton of Android apps ready to go on the headset.
Project Moohan will not be released alongside the Flip 7 and Fold 7, as I previously reported, but will make an appearance at July’s Galaxy Unpacked event regardless. The exact release date for the headset is September 29, when it will come out in Korea via a domestic event.
Google Maps providing directions in Mixed Reality in Android XR. | Image credit — Google
Samsung has also apparently conducted a lot of research into one of the biggest reasons people stay away from VR headsets: comfort. The company has gone through a ton of trial and error to deliver a headset that has reasonable comfort, battery life, and use cases. Project Moohan is designed from the ground up to directly compete with the Apple Vision Pro and the Meta Quest 3.
The foldable industry has been seeing a downward trend as well, so it makes sense that Samsung would try to make up for lost growth potential during the foldable releases. It’s still not confirmed whether the tri-foldable that Samsung is working on will come out this year too. If it does, then this will be a bountiful season for Samsung users.
The Vision Pro — which promises a premium Mixed Reality experience — failed to sell well due to its ridiculously high price tag and drought of content. Meta’s Quest headsets, on the other hand, dominate the XR market because of their affordable prices and excellent hardware. Samsung, in my opinion, will have to offer a premium experience for a much lower price than Apple’s headset to really stand a chance here.
