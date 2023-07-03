How to transfer videos and files from PC to Quest 2, and from Mac to Quest 2

Related to that, you may also find interesting:

My Quest 2 doesn't show up on my computer, what should I do?

This is a common issue that I personally also deal with all the time. A simple solution that always works is to reset your Quest 2.First, disconnect the Quest 2 from your PC. Then simply put on the headset, press and hold its power key until you see a prompt with an option to restart it, and click that.After the Quest 2 reboots, try connecting it to your PC again, and remember to "Allow" the connection, when the prompt pops up on your Quest 2.