This year’s Augmented World Expo will feature a Hall of Fame
The Augmented World Expo (AWE) will hold an event in Long Beach, California from June 18-20 this year. Two notable new exhibits at the expo are going to be a Hall of Fame and a museum that showcases past XR devices.
This year will be the 15th anniversary of the AWE. The expo held its first gathering in 2010, three years before Oculus would release the Oculus Rift DK1. We’ve seen the XR industry shift dramatically since that era.
This year will be the 15th anniversary of the AWE. The expo held its first gathering in 2010, three years before Oculus would release the Oculus Rift DK1. We’ve seen the XR industry shift dramatically since that era.
Today’s VR headsets and AR glasses were only pipe dreams back in 2010 when the industry barely had a presence. And who would’ve thought Facebook would lead the XR charge with affordable headsets like the Quest 3?
The Hall of Fame at AWE 2024 is going to honor 101 industry greats that have helped revolutionize XR. Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus, will be featured. Luckey will also be speaking at the expo in person.
I’d wager that he has a lot of valuable insight to share. Especially now that Meta has made Quest OS open-source and is following in Luckey’s footsteps. Something he acknowledges and hopes Meta isn’t too late for.
The Augmented World Expo features experimental XR tech. | Image credit — AWE
Former Oculus CTO John Carmack is also in the XR Hall of Fame. Carmack took a completely different view to Luckey’s. He thinks opening up the Quest platform will stagnate innovation at Meta. Despite their clashing views, both have contributed greatly to the XR industry.
The expo will also feature a museum showcasing 80 devices that helped build towards the modern headsets we know and love today. This, in addition to creative prototype exhibits from inventors today, will create a beautiful contrast that’s sure to leave any geek grinning ear to ear.
The AWE is a great place to meet VR enthusiasts, discuss the best VR headsets and see upcoming XR technology in action. And if you can’t make it to California, you always have some awesome VR games to pass the time with.
The expo will also feature a museum showcasing 80 devices that helped build towards the modern headsets we know and love today. This, in addition to creative prototype exhibits from inventors today, will create a beautiful contrast that’s sure to leave any geek grinning ear to ear.
The AWE is a great place to meet VR enthusiasts, discuss the best VR headsets and see upcoming XR technology in action. And if you can’t make it to California, you always have some awesome VR games to pass the time with.
Things that are NOT allowed: