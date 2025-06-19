Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus

Get $150 off by pre-ordering the Xreal One Pro AR glasses.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xreal One Pro AR glasses
Last year, the Xreal One AR glasses came out and elevated the XR (Extended Reality) industry, with the Xreal One Pro slated for a 2025 launch. The Pro model is now available for purchase, and Xreal is even extending the pre-order bonus, which can save you $150.

A popular choice of brand for AR products, Xreal’s glasses provide immersive entertainment and a boost to productivity in a lightweight form factor. The Xreal One series continues that trend, while also boasting wider FOVs (field of view) and the custom X1 chip for on-board processing. Our Xreal One review couldn’t find much to complain about last year.

An in-house chip named the X1 powers the Xreal One series AR glasses. | Image credit — Xreal - Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
An in-house chip named the X1 powers the Xreal One series AR glasses. | Image credit — Xreal


Xreal One Pro will be available for ordering on July 1, and the company is currently working on delivering the thousands of pre-orders. Due to the overwhelming demand for the glasses, the pre-order bonus has been extended till June 30. You can get the pre-order bonus by purchasing the Xreal One Pro directly from the company’s store. Availability on Amazon and Best Buy will begin later in July.

Xreal One Pro are priced at $649, and the pre-order bonus brings that down to $599. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, shipping should begin 15 days after you’ve placed your order.


The Xreal One Pro retains the company’s approach to using a source device for streaming content. However, the on-board X1 chip enhances the experience greatly, and allows for a lot more customization as well as much smoother visuals overall.

The Xreal Eye — an accessory that the company had announced last year — is now also available for pre-ordering on the site for $99, with shipping beginning next month. Xreal Eye will allow you to record 1080p 60 FPS videos but, much more importantly, enable 6-DoF capability for the Xreal One and One Pro.

The Xreal Eye accessory for the Xreal One and One Pro. | Image credit — Xreal - Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
The Xreal Eye accessory for the Xreal One and One Pro. | Image credit — Xreal


6-DoF (degrees of freedom) allows spatial content to remain “anchored” where you left it. This makes for a much more immersive experience, and lets you multitask with ease no matter what you may be doing. For the 171-inch virtual screen that the Xreal One Pro can project, the Xreal Eye will greatly enhance the experience and make it look like an actual stationary TV in your room.

You can pre-order the Xreal One Pro here for $150 off. To see how these glasses stack up, check out our Xreal One Pro review.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Popular stories

Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
How to factory reset your Oculus Quest 2 before selling or gifting it
How to factory reset your Oculus Quest 2 before selling or gifting it
Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
How to transfer videos and files from PC to Quest 2, and from Mac to Quest 2
How to transfer videos and files from PC to Quest 2, and from Mac to Quest 2
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 [UPDATED]
Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 [UPDATED]
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Latest News

Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
Samsung’s Project Moohan to supplement Galaxy foldable revenue, release date leaked
Qualcom demos new processor for AI-powered smart glasses
Qualcom demos new processor for AI-powered smart glasses
Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 [UPDATED]
Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 [UPDATED]
Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more
Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked gameplay trailer out for Meta Quest 3 and more
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked gameplay trailer out for Meta Quest 3 and more
Xreal unveils the Aura smart glasses powered by Google’s Android XR
Xreal unveils the Aura smart glasses powered by Google’s Android XR
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless