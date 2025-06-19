Xreal One Pro AR glasses launch with extended pre-order bonus
Get $150 off by pre-ordering the Xreal One Pro AR glasses.
Last year, the Xreal One AR glasses came out and elevated the XR (Extended Reality) industry, with the Xreal One Pro slated for a 2025 launch. The Pro model is now available for purchase, and Xreal is even extending the pre-order bonus, which can save you $150.
A popular choice of brand for AR products, Xreal’s glasses provide immersive entertainment and a boost to productivity in a lightweight form factor. The Xreal One series continues that trend, while also boasting wider FOVs (field of view) and the custom X1 chip for on-board processing. Our Xreal One review couldn’t find much to complain about last year.
Xreal One Pro will be available for ordering on July 1, and the company is currently working on delivering the thousands of pre-orders. Due to the overwhelming demand for the glasses, the pre-order bonus has been extended till June 30. You can get the pre-order bonus by purchasing the Xreal One Pro directly from the company’s store. Availability on Amazon and Best Buy will begin later in July.
6-DoF (degrees of freedom) allows spatial content to remain “anchored” where you left it. This makes for a much more immersive experience, and lets you multitask with ease no matter what you may be doing. For the 171-inch virtual screen that the Xreal One Pro can project, the Xreal Eye will greatly enhance the experience and make it look like an actual stationary TV in your room.
A popular choice of brand for AR products, Xreal’s glasses provide immersive entertainment and a boost to productivity in a lightweight form factor. The Xreal One series continues that trend, while also boasting wider FOVs (field of view) and the custom X1 chip for on-board processing. Our Xreal One review couldn’t find much to complain about last year.
An in-house chip named the X1 powers the Xreal One series AR glasses. | Image credit — Xreal
Xreal One Pro will be available for ordering on July 1, and the company is currently working on delivering the thousands of pre-orders. Due to the overwhelming demand for the glasses, the pre-order bonus has been extended till June 30. You can get the pre-order bonus by purchasing the Xreal One Pro directly from the company’s store. Availability on Amazon and Best Buy will begin later in July.
Xreal One Pro are priced at $649, and the pre-order bonus brings that down to $599. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, shipping should begin 15 days after you’ve placed your order.
Take entertainment to the next level with the Xreal One Pro. | Image credit — Xreal
The Xreal One Pro retains the company’s approach to using a source device for streaming content. However, the on-board X1 chip enhances the experience greatly, and allows for a lot more customization as well as much smoother visuals overall.
The Xreal Eye — an accessory that the company had announced last year — is now also available for pre-ordering on the site for $99, with shipping beginning next month. Xreal Eye will allow you to record 1080p 60 FPS videos but, much more importantly, enable 6-DoF capability for the Xreal One and One Pro.
The Xreal Eye — an accessory that the company had announced last year — is now also available for pre-ordering on the site for $99, with shipping beginning next month. Xreal Eye will allow you to record 1080p 60 FPS videos but, much more importantly, enable 6-DoF capability for the Xreal One and One Pro.
The Xreal Eye accessory for the Xreal One and One Pro. | Image credit — Xreal
6-DoF (degrees of freedom) allows spatial content to remain “anchored” where you left it. This makes for a much more immersive experience, and lets you multitask with ease no matter what you may be doing. For the 171-inch virtual screen that the Xreal One Pro can project, the Xreal Eye will greatly enhance the experience and make it look like an actual stationary TV in your room.
You can pre-order the Xreal One Pro here for $150 off. To see how these glasses stack up, check out our Xreal One Pro review.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: