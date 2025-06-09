Apple introduces visionOS 26 for Vision Pro, with support for VR games and more

Worldwide Developers Conference





VisionOS 26 brings a number of new improvements, including the following: 26 brings a number of new improvements, including the following:





Widgets that anchor in 3D space

Adding depth to photos with Apple Intelligence

Enhanced Personas that feel more natural





Widgets can be placed around your surroundings, and they will be there whenever you next put on your Vision Pro . Apple demonstrated this with a clock widget placed on a wall, so that it actually looked like the user had a clock in their room. Artificial windows that look out on fantastic vistas can also be anchored to your walls.





One of the best new changes is support for third-party PSVR2 controllers. Users will be able to pair controllers from the PSVR2 with their Vision Pro to play existing VR games, which Apple's headset did not support previously.





As gaming remains the main reason that people buy VR headsets , this was sorely needed. I'm glad that Apple finally saw sense and stopped trying to do things its own way. Vision Pro will now also support 180-degree, 360-degree, and wide FOV ( Field of View ) content made using GoPro, Canon, or Insta360.









Browsing on visionOS 26 will feel incredible, as "spatial browsing" using the Safari web browser will add depth to and completely transform webpages. "Look to Scroll" will let you scroll said webpages using just your eyes. Developers can even integrate 3D models into their websites.





Vision Pro users can drag these models out of a webpage and into their rooms. This allows you to view the model up close, as well as check how large it is in your room. Fascinatingly, you will now be able to unlock your iPhone while wearing the Vision Pro headset.





You can also answer incoming calls on your iPhone using your Vision Pro now. Meanwhile, Home View now supports folders for enhanced app sorting. The Control Center has also been redesigned for a more convenient user experience.