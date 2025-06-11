Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset ‘Project Moohan’ launching alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7

Samsung's Project Moohan will launch in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7.

By
4comments
Samsung's XR headset Project Moohan at Galaxy Unpacked
At the tail end of last year, Samsung introduced Project Moohan: an MR (Mixed Reality) headset that will challenge the Apple Vision Pro. The headset was later spotted at Galaxy Unpacked back in January of this year, but there hasn’t been any mention of a release date, until now.

Project Moohan will reportedly be launching alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 next month, according to a reliable source. Samsung’s new foldables are coming out in early to mid-July, and we might even hear about a Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE.

The headset will be running on Google’s Android XR, which is exactly what it sounds like: an Android-based operating system for XR (Extended Reality) devices. Google and Samsung showed off Android XR in action last year as well, and it’s basically a direct competitor to visionOS. Just like the Vision Pro, headsets running Android XR can be worn in public for various practical applications.


The Project Moohan headset, which might end up being called something else, has a myriad of checkboxes to tick to be a competitive offering. For starters, it absolutely has to be an affordable product. The Vision Pro’s $3,499 price tag was a dealbreaker for even the most diehard XR enthusiasts, so Samsung’s headset has to cost significantly less.

Secondly, it has to have a purpose for existing. Gaming remains the biggest reason that people buy VR headsets today, something that Apple did away with in order to do things its own way. Apple admitted that was a mistake by introducing support for PSVR2 controllers on visionOS 26 at WWDC this month. Samsung not only needs to support today’s best VR games, but also provide other practical applications for the headset too.

Lastly, the headset needs to be comfortable. If Project Moohan cannot be worn for more than 30 minutes without getting uncomfortable, it won’t see the mass adoption that Samsung hopes for. Hopefully, the company has learnt some lessons from the Vision Pro and will make its headset a lot more pleasant to use.

I think it highly unlikely that Project Moohan will compete with the Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S when it comes to price. Meta’s headsets remain the most practical choice for people just looking to play some VR or MR games. But if Samsung prices it right and markets it better, I definitely see a market emerging for Project Moohan. Especially after there was no news about an Apple Vision Pro 2 at WWDC.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
