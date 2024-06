Meta Quest 3 wins award at Augmented World Expo, Vision Pro nowhere to be found

Meta Quest 3

Webex Hologram — Cisco (Best Collaboration Tool)

Pillow (Best Consumer App)

Campfire (Best Enterprise Solution)

Manufacturing AR Co-Pilot — Pfizer (Best Use of AI)









For just over the cost of a PlayStation 5, you get so much more entertainment in my opinion.





VR headsets and it will be getting Apple Vision Pro support soon. Campfire aims to eliminate the cost and friction that comes with having to travel or ship equipment to inspect it in person. An example of this is industrial equipment manufacturers, as Jay Wright — CEO of Campfire — told me:









This year’s AWE (Augmented World Expo) held its first event in Long Beach, California where it also featured an XR Hall of Fame . At the Auggie Awards this year — AWE’s award ceremony — thewon the award of “Best Headworn Device”.There were 19 categories in total. Some of the more interesting ones, in my opinion, were as follows: Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets currently on the market. It’s affordable (relatively speaking), has great specs and comes with a vast library of native VR games. Meta also continues to improve its services and platforms, like Horizon Worlds, making its headsets an even more appealing purchase.