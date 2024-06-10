Apple Vision Pro’s international pricing gives U.S. a run for its money
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is finally here and we got all the details we were hoping for. Apple Vision Pro is launching internationally starting from June 28. We also got a first look at visionOS 2: the biggest update to Apple’s headset we’ve seen yet.
And now we’re finally able to see just how much the Apple Vision Pro will cost outside of the U.S. If you thought the U.S. pricing of $3,499 was high, hold on to your hats for the international costs.
Apple Vision Pro’s international pricing is as follows:
- China: 29,999 RMB or around $4,139 USD
- Japan: 599,800 yen or around $3,819 USD
- Singapore: S$5,299 SGD or around $3,917 USD
- Australia: A$5,999 AUD or around $3,965 USD
- Canada: $4,999 CAD or around $3,632 USD
- France: €3,999 EUR or around $4,304 USD
- Germany: €3,999 EUR or around $4,304 USD
- United Kingdom: £3,499 GBP or around $4,455 USD
Vision Pro’s international debut will pave the way for a successor.
Pre-orders begin June 14 for China, Japan and Singapore. Consumers from the other countries getting Vision Pro can start pre-ordering from June 28.
This is because Apple is launching its headset at two separate times for the various countries. While Asian countries will get their hands on the Vision Pro on June 28, others will have to wait till July 12.
In our Apple Vision Pro review we found it to be an excellent headset. The new features announced with visionOS 2 only further improve it. Enhancements to gestures, the ability to transform normal photos into spatial images and the improved Mac Virtual Display are all excellent additions.
But with such mouth-watering prices, it’s now more crucial than ever that reports of Vision Pro 2 being cheaper are true if Apple wants to cement itself in the XR industry. Because for now, most VR enthusiasts only want a headset for gaming or media consumption.
And there are a lot of excellent VR headsets that can do that for much cheaper.
