Enterprise collaboration platform announces Apple Vision Pro support
Virtual collaboration platform Campfire is now coming to the Apple Vision Pro. Campfire’s decision comes after the platform claimed explosive growth since coming to Meta Quest 3.
Apple’s headset was always marketed as a productivity and entertainment machine. Tim Cook — CEO at Apple — recently revealed that half of Fortune 100 companies had bought a Vision Pro. Clearly, influential companies seem interested in giving Apple’s headset a go. And Campfire promises to revolutionize enterprise collaboration using spatial computing.
Apple’s headset was always marketed as a productivity and entertainment machine. Tim Cook — CEO at Apple — recently revealed that half of Fortune 100 companies had bought a Vision Pro. Clearly, influential companies seem interested in giving Apple’s headset a go. And Campfire promises to revolutionize enterprise collaboration using spatial computing.
Campfire lets users share digital recreations of physical products, environments, design blueprints and more just as easily as sharing simpler files. Support for spatial computers like the Vision Pro take this one step further.
Companies can finally share 3D models as easily as 2D documents to realize productivity gains that have remained elusive with previous technologies.
— Jay Wright (CEO and co-founder of Campfire), June 2024
Campfire promises three main benefits of using its platform for enterprise-level collaboration.
- Virtual prototyping
- Virtual showrooms
- And earlier identification of potential issues
Example of how Campfire works in Mixed Reality. | Image credit — Campfire
What Campfire basically does, especially with VR headsets, is allow teams to collaborate on a much larger scale while cutting down costs. Campfire claims an ROI (return on investment) within weeks as travel and shipping costs for equipment will be vastly reduced.
We've been building our own apps for AR and VR headsets for years, but there's still too much friction getting users into headsets and building custom apps. Campfire and Quest 3 reduces friction on both fronts.
— Anthony Cortez (Lead Visualization Specialist at ARUP), June 2024
Campfire isn’t restricted to just spatial computing, however. The platform also works on PCs, Macs and tablets for maximum cross-platform collaboration.
I personally think the premise is fascinating, and definitely something the XR (Extended Reality) industry needs. VR shouldn’t just be a gimmick for gaming, in my opinion, because it can really revolutionize computing.
Campfire arrives for Vision Pro this Fall on the App Store. A preview can be requested here.
I personally think the premise is fascinating, and definitely something the XR (Extended Reality) industry needs. VR shouldn’t just be a gimmick for gaming, in my opinion, because it can really revolutionize computing.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: