Enterprise collaboration platform announces Apple Vision Pro support

By
0comments
Enterprise collaboration platform announces Apple Vision Pro support
Virtual collaboration platform Campfire is now coming to the Apple Vision Pro. Campfire’s decision comes after the platform claimed explosive growth since coming to Meta Quest 3.

Apple’s headset was always marketed as a productivity and entertainment machine. Tim Cook — CEO at Apple — recently revealed that half of Fortune 100 companies had bought a Vision Pro. Clearly, influential companies seem interested in giving Apple’s headset a go. And Campfire promises to revolutionize enterprise collaboration using spatial computing.

Campfire lets users share digital recreations of physical products, environments, design blueprints and more just as easily as sharing simpler files. Support for spatial computers like the Vision Pro take this one step further.


Companies can finally share 3D models as easily as 2D documents to realize productivity gains that have remained elusive with previous technologies.
— Jay Wright (CEO and co-founder of Campfire), June 2024

Campfire promises three main benefits of using its platform for enterprise-level collaboration.

  • Virtual prototyping
  • Virtual showrooms
  • And earlier identification of potential issues




What Campfire basically does, especially with VR headsets, is allow teams to collaborate on a much larger scale while cutting down costs. Campfire claims an ROI (return on investment) within weeks as travel and shipping costs for equipment will be vastly reduced.


We've been building our own apps for AR and VR headsets for years, but there's still too much friction getting users into headsets and building custom apps. Campfire and Quest 3 reduces friction on both fronts.
— Anthony Cortez (Lead Visualization Specialist at ARUP), June 2024

Campfire isn’t restricted to just spatial computing, however. The platform also works on PCs, Macs and tablets for maximum cross-platform collaboration.

Campfire arrives for Vision Pro this Fall on the App Store. A preview can be requested here.

I personally think the premise is fascinating, and definitely something the XR (Extended Reality) industry needs. VR shouldn’t just be a gimmick for gaming, in my opinion, because it can really revolutionize computing.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

VisionOS 2 is here: everything new coming to Apple Vision Pro
VisionOS 2 is here: everything new coming to Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro’s international pricing gives U.S. a run for its money
Apple Vision Pro’s international pricing gives U.S. a run for its money
WWDC: Apple confirms international launch of Vision Pro [UPDATED]
WWDC: Apple confirms international launch of Vision Pro [UPDATED]
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Meta Quest 3 will now let you watch your favorite shows online
Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
Steam VR sale: best PC VR games on sale right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Update: New Rokid AR Lite wants you to forget about bulky headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3
Update: New Rokid AR Lite wants you to forget about bulky headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3
Apple Vision Pro’s international pricing gives U.S. a run for its money
Apple Vision Pro’s international pricing gives U.S. a run for its money
WWDC: Apple confirms international launch of Vision Pro [UPDATED]
WWDC: Apple confirms international launch of Vision Pro [UPDATED]
VisionOS 2 is here: everything new coming to Apple Vision Pro
VisionOS 2 is here: everything new coming to Apple Vision Pro
Meta Horizon Worlds adds limits in newest update
Meta Horizon Worlds adds limits in newest update
Brilliant Japanese mind puzzler arrives on Meta Quest this month
Brilliant Japanese mind puzzler arrives on Meta Quest this month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless