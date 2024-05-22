Meta Quest 3 Lite specs reportedly leaked

Quest 2

Quest 3

Quest 3









The Meta Quest 3 is a brilliant upgrade over the Quest 2 .





No further details have surfaced since then, until today. VR enthusiast and occasional specs leaker Lunayian — who describes herself as an “unhinged anime catgirl” — contacted Quest developers over the weekend.



Luna asked said developers for details, if they had any, about the Meta Quest 3 Lite . And apparently, Luna got to not only talk to people who know about the Quest 3 Lite , but also saw it herself.









Exclusive: Meta Quest 3s (preliminary naming)



Project Codenames: Ventura, Panther



I have seen multiple devkits and spoken to several people familiar with the device. Here are all the things I have learned and feel comfortable sharing in a single infographic: pic.twitter.com/OFFURqVODS — Luna (@Lunayian) May 20, 2024











Disappointingly, the Quest 3 Lite seems to have three fixed IPD settings instead of the variable IPD wheel like the Quest 3 . This means you’ll only have three settings to choose from when it comes to the distance between the lenses, just like the Quest 2 . Invariable IPD options often lead to many people having to make do with subpar focus.



According to the leak the Quest 3 Lite will use the same Snapdragon chipset as the Quest 3 . So performance should be exactly the same if not slightly better than the Quest 3 on account of the lower resolution display requiring less power.



Fresnel lenses being used instead of pancake lenses might mean the new headset is slightly less compact than the Quest 3 . No price or release date leak yet, but it’s expected that the Quest 3 Lite will release later this year.



Though I personally am willing to fork over a little more cash for better displays, the Quest 3 Lite will hopefully entice more people to try out If the specifications leaked by Luna are accurate, they give us a glimpse into what we can expect from this headset. The biggest change seems to be the lower resolution, which means games won’t look as good.Disappointingly, theseems to have three fixed IPD settings instead of the variable IPD wheel like the. This means you’ll only have three settings to choose from when it comes to the distance between the lenses, just like the. Invariable IPD options often lead to many people having to make do with subpar focus.According to the leak thewill use the same Snapdragon chipset as the. So performance should be exactly the same if not slightly better than theon account of the lower resolution display requiring less power.Fresnel lenses being used instead of pancake lenses might mean the new headset is slightly less compact than the. No price or release date leak yet, but it’s expected that thewill release later this year.Though I personally am willing to fork over a little more cash for better displays, thewill hopefully entice more people to try out VR games . And I’m all for the growth of XR in general.