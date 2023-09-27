Meta Quest 3 confirmed to arrive ahead of Apple’s Vision Pro
Meta’s most powerful mixed reality headset, Quest 3, finally has a release date. After Meta revealed its price and just about every piece of hardware inside of it, Mark Zuckerberg announced today that the headset will hit shelves on October 10 and pre-orders are open now.
As far as the price goes, the 128GB Meta Quest 3 version will be available for purchase for $499.99, while the 512GB model costs $650. This is one of the cheapest mixed reality headsets that you can buy, so Meta is expecting to sell a lot of these.
It’s also important to note that Quest 3 is Meta’s most powerful mixed reality headset to date. The headset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and packs Meta’s most advanced display and optics.
The headset’s 4K+ Infinite Display provides a nearly 30 percent leap in resolution compared to the previous model, the Quest 2. Additionally, Meta Quest 3 users will be getting 25 pixels per degree and 1,218 pixels per inch for the best resolution across the entire Quest family.
Apart from announcing the release date of the Quest 3, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed that Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service will be coming to the headset sometime in December. This means that Meta Quest 3 users will be able to play hundreds of games on via cloud.
Compared with Quest 2, the Quest 3 is 40 percent slimmer and much more comfortable. The headset has been completely redesigned to feature a thinner profile and a balanced weight distribution.
In fact, this is the world’s first device to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform. Thanks to this powerful processor, Quest 3’s load times are blazing fast, while keeping the details in immersive games crisp.
