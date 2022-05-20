 Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 platform is fully wireless - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 platform is fully wireless

VR Qualcomm
@cosminvasile
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 platform is fully wireless
Qualcomm introduced its first-generation of augmented reality (AR) prototype platform based on the Snapdragon XR1 platform a little more than a year ago. It was specifically designed to provide users with an immersive experience in a headset or smart glasses device, which could be connected to a smartphone or Windows PC/laptop.

However, the XR1 AR Smart Viewer reference design, in this case the smart glasses, had to be connected to a device via cable. Unlike a simple AR viewer, the AR smart viewer features processing power both in the reference design and the host device, which greatly helps distribute computing workloads.

Now, the second-generation of the technology has been refined and Qualcomm revealed today that its new Snapdragon XR2 platform is fully wireless. The new wireless AR smart viewer eliminates the cord between AR smart glasses and a compatible smartphone, Windows PC, or processing puck, and we believe this is the biggest upgrade from Snapdragon XR1.

Still, the improvements don’t stop here. The reference design for the Snapdragon XR2 is 40% thinner and has a more balanced weight distribution, so they’re more comfortable to wear. The smart glasses have dual micro-OLED binocular display (full HD resolution) with frame rates up to 90Hz and a no-motion-blur feature to provide a seamless AR experience.

Also, thanks to the fully integrated Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 solution, the reference design now supports Wi-Fi 6 / 6E and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to receive the fastest commercially available speeds and increased range. Wi-Fi 6 is not just a simple speed boost, although that's certainly its biggest advantage. Compared to Wi-Fi 5 that offers download speeds of up to 3.5Gbps, Wi-Fi 6 can reach speeds of up to 9.6Gbps.

Qualcomm confirmed that its new Snapdragon XR2 platform and the Wireless AR Smart Viewer reference design are already available for select partners, with wider availability expected in the coming months.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

Popular stories

Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless