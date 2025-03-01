Here's which smartphones and more you can expect to see from Samsung at MWC 2025



Samsung's recently released Samsung's recently released Galaxy S25 series has been a focal point, demonstrating how AI can streamline everyday tasks. As we have seen since the series launched last month , users are now able to utilize voice commands to perform actions across multiple applications, such as finding locations on maps and sharing information via messaging. The phone's camera capabilities also saw some enhancements, with AI-driven tools that refine sketches and improve image searches. Additionally, the devices featured a high-performance chipset designed to enhance gaming experiences. Now, at MWC 2025, Samsung will also showcase the Galaxy S25 Edge , which is touted as their thinnest Galaxy S series device to date.









Preparing to make AI an everyday thing



Beyond smartphones, Samsung is also exploring how AI can improve health and home management. Visitors at MWC will see demonstrations of AI-driven health insights, including energy scores, wellness tips, and sleep analysis. These features aim to provide personalized health data and integrate with other apps like SmartThings and Samsung Food. In the home, AI will enable smart device control and setup, secured by Knox Matrix.











Additionally, Samsung is focusing on software-centric solutions that enable network operators to leverage AI. The company will showcase its virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution, 5G radios, and the CognitiV Network Operations Suite, which automates network management. Samsung will also highlight its partnerships and collaborations, including a recent trial with Hyundai on private 5G networks.



Samsung is obviously very focused on AI integration across its products and service. For the general user, this could mean more personalized and automated experiences, whether it's managing health, controlling home devices, or using a smartphone. As AI becomes more embedded in network infrastructure, it could also lead to more efficient and reliable communication systems.





If you find yourself at MWC 2025 this week, make sure to swing by the Samsung Galaxy Experience Booth in Fira Gran Via Hall 3 to experience all of these AI innovations. Otherwise, you can always stay up to date with our coverage as we plan to bring you all the latest tech news coming out of the event.