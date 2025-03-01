Here's which smartphones and more you can expect to see from Samsung at MWC 2025
At Mobile World Congress 2025, taking place in Barcelona starting Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, Samsung is placing a heavy emphasis on integrating AI across its entire product range, from its flagship phones to its network infrastructure. The company plans to display how AI is becoming a central part of their ecosystem, affecting everything from how people interact with their devices to how networks operate.
Samsung's recently released Galaxy S25 series has been a focal point, demonstrating how AI can streamline everyday tasks. As we have seen since the series launched last month, users are now able to utilize voice commands to perform actions across multiple applications, such as finding locations on maps and sharing information via messaging. The phone's camera capabilities also saw some enhancements, with AI-driven tools that refine sketches and improve image searches. Additionally, the devices featured a high-performance chipset designed to enhance gaming experiences. Now, at MWC 2025, Samsung will also showcase the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is touted as their thinnest Galaxy S series device to date.
Additionally, Samsung is focusing on software-centric solutions that enable network operators to leverage AI. The company will showcase its virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution, 5G radios, and the CognitiV Network Operations Suite, which automates network management. Samsung will also highlight its partnerships and collaborations, including a recent trial with Hyundai on private 5G networks.
Samsung is obviously very focused on AI integration across its products and service. For the general user, this could mean more personalized and automated experiences, whether it's managing health, controlling home devices, or using a smartphone. As AI becomes more embedded in network infrastructure, it could also lead to more efficient and reliable communication systems.
Sneak peek of the Galaxy S25 Edge at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Preparing to make AI an everyday thing
Expanding AI accessibility, Samsung has just introduced the new Galaxy A series, which includes the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G. These devices will incorporate AI features, such as object eraser, and offer extended software and security updates. Samsung aims to democratize AI technology by making it available to a broader audience through these mid-range phones.
Beyond smartphones, Samsung is also exploring how AI can improve health and home management. Visitors at MWC will see demonstrations of AI-driven health insights, including energy scores, wellness tips, and sleep analysis. These features aim to provide personalized health data and integrate with other apps like SmartThings and Samsung Food. In the home, AI will enable smart device control and setup, secured by Knox Matrix.
Samsung will also unveil Project Moohan, an Android XR headset that blends AI with extended reality, aiming to create more immersive and context-aware experiences. We got a first look at this headset at Galaxy Unpacked back in January.
Project Moohan's Android XR headset displayed at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. | Image credit — PhoneArena
If you find yourself at MWC 2025 this week, make sure to swing by the Samsung Galaxy Experience Booth in Fira Gran Via Hall 3 to experience all of these AI innovations. Otherwise, you can always stay up to date with our coverage as we plan to bring you all the latest tech news coming out of the event.
