Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Sample Photos Comparison

Which is the best foldable phone for photography?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Sample Photos Comparison
Which phone has the better camera — the new Galaxy Fold 7 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

Let's kick off this camera comparison starts with a look at the camera specs on both phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold Camera Specs:


Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold 7		Google
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm		Main Camera
48MP, f/1.7
25mm
Ultra-wide Camera
12MP, f/2.2		Ultra-wide Camera
11MP, f/2.2
3X Telephoto Camera
10MP, f/2.4		5X Telephoto Camera
11MP, f/3.1
Front Camera
10MP		Front Camera
10MP

The big upgrade for the Fold 7 is clearly the new 200MP main camera, the same one that Samsung uses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. With a larger sensor than before, the Galaxy has a theoretical advantage over the Pixel 9 Pro Fold main camera.

The ultra-wide cameras on both phones are comparable: a 12MP one on the Galaxy and an 11MP one on the Pixel, with a similar field of view.

For telephoto, the Galaxy goes with a 3X zoom camera, while the Pixel opts for a 5X zoom camera. This one is personal preference: 3X is better for portraits, while 5X is good for far-away objects and events like concerts. Our gut feel is that the 3X one is more practical, but this is up to everyone to decide for themselves.

But camera specs are only numbers and what really matters is the image quality, so let's take a look at the sample photos.

Main Camera






Portrait Mode




Zoom





Ultra-wide Camera






Selfie




What are the main differences you see? And do you prefer the camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
