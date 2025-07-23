Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Sample Photos Comparison

Fold 7





Let's kick off this camera comparison starts with a look at the camera specs on both phones.





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,120 off $999 99 $2119 99 $1120 off (53%) Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can pre-order the phone with a $300 Samsung credit that must be used before completing your purchase. Pre-order at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold Camera Specs:









Fold 7 is clearly the new 200MP main camera, the same one that Samsung uses on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold main camera. The big upgrade for theis clearly the new 200MP main camera, the same one that Samsung uses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra . With a larger sensor than before, the Galaxy has a theoretical advantage over themain camera.





The ultra-wide cameras on both phones are comparable: a 12MP one on the Galaxy and an 11MP one on the Pixel, with a similar field of view.





For telephoto, the Galaxy goes with a 3X zoom camera, while the Pixel opts for a 5X zoom camera. This one is personal preference: 3X is better for portraits, while 5X is good for far-away objects and events like concerts. Our gut feel is that the 3X one is more practical, but this is up to everyone to decide for themselves.

But camera specs are only numbers and what really matters is the image quality, so let's take a look at the sample photos.





Main Camera





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





Portrait Mode





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





Zoom





< Fold 7 3X Pixel 9 Pro Fold 3X >





< Fold 7 5X Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5X >





< Fold 7 10X Pixel 9 Pro Fold 10X >





Ultra-wide Camera





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





Selfie





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





< Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold >





Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pixel 9 Pro Fold ? What are the main differences you see? And do you prefer the camera on theor the one on the





Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer