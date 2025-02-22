OnePlus addresses Watch 3 concerns, has some nice surprises for fans

OnePlus Watch 3 is still heavier than many other smartwatches its competing with | Image credit: OnePlus

If what Zhang says happens, then we might be looking at two different OnePlus Watch 3R models coming out later this year. All in all, more choices when it comes to size and weight can only be beneficial for customers.Another concern raised by OnePlus fans is that the Watch 3 is lacking LTE support, at least in countries outside of China. But the company is determined to address this issue as well, at least according to Zhang. The official rep said in the same interview that fixing this problem is much easier than releasing a smaller smartwatch.The only thing that prevented OnePlus from launching an LTE-enabled Watch 3 outside China is its relationship with carriers. Zhang said that “in overseas markets, we need to work with carrier – and that’s a big hurdle. We need to work with carriers so users can put in an eSIM and have a data plan.”