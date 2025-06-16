Best Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) deals: Save big with these hot offers





With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM, it can tackle any task with ease, while its gorgeous 7.0-inch AMOLED display with 2912 x 1224 resolution delivers stunning visuals.



There is one issue, though. While the Razr Ultra 2025 is an incredible phone, it does come with a hefty price tag. It starts at $1,299.99, which is quite steep—especially for a



Razr Ultra 2025 deals at Motorola





Trade-in Save $400 on the Razr Ultra (2025) with a trade-in $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) The Motorola Store is selling the Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade on the 1TB variant, but it might not last much longer. On top of that, you can get an extra $200 discount by trading in your old phone. Buy at Motorola





Just like usual, the best place to snag a Razr Ultra 2025 is the official Motorola store. Right now, you can score a free storage upgrade on the 1TB version of this foldable powerhouse, saving you $200. And if you want to save more, you can trade in your old phone. Motorola claims it offers a generous $200 trade-in discount on most phones.

Razr Ultra 2025 offers at retailers





Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: Save $100! $1199 99 $1299 99 $100 off (8%) Best Buy lets you save $100 on the Razr Ultra (2025) if you get the phone with carrier activations. You can save even more with a trade-in of an eligible device. Buy at BestBuy





Truth be told, there aren't many top Razr Ultra 2025 deals at retailers right now. However, we still found a sweet deal on the Razr Ultra 2025 at Best Buy, where you can get the 512GB version of this beast for $100 off with carrier activation. Plus, you can save even more if you trade in an eligible device with Best Buy.





Razr Ultra 2025 promos at carriers





Trade-in Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: Get if for free at AT&T! $0 /mo $36 67 $37 off (100%) Trade in an eligible device, choose an unlimited plan, and get the Razr Ultra (2025) on an installment plan to save up to $1,320 in bill credits. This way, you'll snag Motorola's latest top-of-the-line foldable for free. Buy at AT&T



