Best Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) deals: Save big with these hot offers

0comments
Motorola Deals
As Motorola's top-of-the-line foldable, the latest Razr Ultra 2025 is probably on your shortlist if you're looking for a compact powerhouse with a clamshell foldable design.

With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM, it can tackle any task with ease, while its gorgeous 7.0-inch AMOLED display with 2912 x 1224 resolution delivers stunning visuals.

There is one issue, though. While the Razr Ultra 2025 is an incredible phone, it does come with a hefty price tag. It starts at $1,299.99, which is quite steep—especially for a Motorola phone.

Fortunately, there are top Razr Ultra deals that let you score one for much less than usual. And to save you time searching the web yourself, we've rounded up the best Motorola Razr Ultra deals in one place—this article. So, check out the offers below and grab one for less while you still can!

Razr Ultra 2025 deals at Motorola


Save $400 on the Razr Ultra (2025) with a trade-in

$1099 99
$1499 99
$400 off (27%)
The Motorola Store is selling the Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade on the 1TB variant, but it might not last much longer. On top of that, you can get an extra $200 discount by trading in your old phone.
Buy at Motorola

Just like usual, the best place to snag a Razr Ultra 2025 is the official Motorola store. Right now, you can score a free storage upgrade on the 1TB version of this foldable powerhouse, saving you $200. And if you want to save more, you can trade in your old phone. Motorola claims it offers a generous $200 trade-in discount on most phones.

Razr Ultra 2025 offers at retailers


Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: Save $100!

$1199 99
$1299 99
$100 off (8%)
Best Buy lets you save $100 on the Razr Ultra (2025) if you get the phone with carrier activations. You can save even more with a trade-in of an eligible device.
Buy at BestBuy

Truth be told, there aren't many top Razr Ultra 2025 deals at retailers right now. However, we still found a sweet deal on the Razr Ultra 2025 at Best Buy, where you can get the 512GB version of this beast for $100 off with carrier activation. Plus, you can save even more if you trade in an eligible device with Best Buy.

Razr Ultra 2025 promos at carriers


Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: Get if for free at AT&T!

$0 /mo
$36 67
$37 off (100%)
Trade in an eligible device, choose an unlimited plan, and get the Razr Ultra (2025) on an installment plan to save up to $1,320 in bill credits. This way, you'll snag Motorola's latest top-of-the-line foldable for free.
Buy at AT&T

AT&T is offering a huge trade-in deal on the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, letting you save up to $1,320 if you trade in an eligible phone and get your fancy new Razr on a 36-month installment plan. You’ll need to activate a new line or upgrade to an unlimited plan. The discount comes as monthly bill credits over three years.
