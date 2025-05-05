Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466
Moto G Stylus (2025) vs Moto G Stylus (2024): Worth the upgrade over last year’s model?

Motorola
Man holding two phones, showing their backs to camera.

Intro


Motorola's affordable stylus-powered phone has returned for 2025, but is the upgrade everyone was hoping for? With a new display, faster stylus, upgraded chipset and quicker charging, it's clear Motorola wants this year’s version to feel like a real step forward. Still, there is one major drawback with the new model — battery life.

Meanwhile, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) remains a solid pick with one of the best battery scores we've seen in this price range, and it was the first in the series to make the leap to OLED.

The question is: do you upgrade to the new model or do you stick to the older one? Well, you might want to consider upgrading this year, despite some obvious drawbacks.

Thankfully, the price still remains $399 for 256 GB of storage and 8 GB RAM, so no unpleasant surprises there.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) vs Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) differences explained:

Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Brighter 6.7" OLED displayDimmer 6.6" OLED display
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
68W wired charging30W wired charging
2 years of OS updates1 year of OS updates
Improved stylus responsiveness with AI toolsStandard stylus
Worse battery lifeHigh battery score
IP68 dust tight and water resistantNo IP rating

5.7
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)
5.9
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
5.3
5.9
4.9
8.5
Battery Life
Photo Quality
Video Quality
Charging
8.4
5.9
4.9
6.1
3.7
5.9
7
6
5.4
6
6
4
Performance Heavy
Performance Light
Display Quality
Design
Wireless Charging
Biometrics
Audio
Software
2.6
5.7
7
6
6.3
6
6
2
How do we rate?
/
All our scores

The overall rating of the Moto G Stylus (2024) is slightly higher because of its much better battery life, which is a crucial aspect to take into account. That said, the Moto G Stylus (2025) has a lot of small improvements that make it a better phone in other areas, like its performance, charging speed and the improved stylus. 

Table of Contents:

Also read:

Design and Display Quality

Improvements to durability and display brightness


The design language for both phones is nearly identical — both feature Motorola's signature synthetic leather backs, which feel nice in the hand and help reduce fingerprints. The 2025 version keeps the same basic size and shape but improves durability with MIL-STD-810H and IP68 certifications.



The G Stylus (2025) is exactly the same size as its predecessor, so it would feel familiar for anyone who is upgrading to the new model.

Both phones come in stylish color options — Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web for the new Stylus, while the older model came in Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave.



The most visible difference lies is in the display. The 2025 G Stylus steps things up with a sharper 2712 x 1220 AMOLED panel and an impressive 1692-nit peak brightness — great for outdoor use. On the other hand, the 2024 model reached around 1221 nits during our tests.

However, both phones are perfectly usable in bright conditions, so while the higher brightness levels are nice on paper, they aren't a game-changer.

Display Measurements:




Performance and Software

A jump in graphical performance and one additional year of software support


The 2025 model runs on the newer Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, offering better performance — albeit mostly when it comes to the GPU — when compared to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip inside the 2024 G Stylus.

Both phones come with 8 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD. The 2025 model also supports AI features like Circle to Search and Sketch to Image via its upgraded stylus, which is much more responsive this year.

Another important change is software support: Motorola promises 2 years of OS updates for the 2025 G Stylus, whereas the 2024 model only gets one.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G(2025)1019
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G(2024)936
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G(2025)2894
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G(2024)2777
View all


Even though the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is two generations newer, it is not that much faster as far as CPU performance goes.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G(2025)845
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G(2024)613
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G(2025)839
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G(2024)610
View all

While we didn't see much of a difference when comparing the CPU performance, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 showed its prowess in the GPU department. There's an approximately 27-28% improvement in graphical performance, which comes in handy when using photo and video editting apps.

Camera

New main image sensor


The cameras are mostly the same on paper — 50 MP main, 13 MP ultrawide, and 32 MP front — but the 2025 G Stylus adds a new Sony LYTIA 700C sensor for the main camera. This results in better low-light performance and more consistent HDR compared to the 2024 model.

The new model also does better when it comes to processing, producing more a vibrant and color-accurate image compared to its predecessor.

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) 125 132 73 19 24 17
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 125 132 70 21 26 16
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) 125 119 63 19 23 14
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 125 118 61 20 25 12
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


The ultrawide and selfie camera performance on the new G Stylus was surprisingly worse during our lab tests, but the differences are not visible in everyday use.

Main Camera




The G Stylus (2025) main camera is visibly sharper. Motorola has also done a much better job with this year's version when it comes to color reproduction and the post-processing part.

Zoom Quality




The image from the older G Stylus looks unnatural because of the blue tint that's present in the shadow of the building. In contrast, the colors of the 2025 G Stylus' camera are more true to life.

It also seems like the photo taken with the new model is slightly sharper.

Ultra-wide Camera




The ultra-wide camera on the Moto G Stylus (2025) captures more detail in the shadows, resulting in a more balanced exposure overall.

Selfies




The G Stylus (2024)’s selfie camera adds a noticeable blue tint to photos and produces more muted colors than what’s seen in real life.

More Camera Samples



Stay tuned for video samples.

Battery Life and Charging

The weird downgrade



Here’s where the 2024 model still shines. Its less powerful chip and dimmer display resulted in excellent battery scores across our tests and it lasted for about two days on a single charge. We can't say the same about the G Stylus (2025), though, which could hardly carry us through a single day. 

The battery on the new Stylus dropped especially quickly while I was watching YouTube, which I do a lot of.

However, the 2025 model claws back some usability thanks to its 68W wired charging, which fills up the battery in under 45 minutes. Both models support 15W wireless charging.

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)
5000 mAh
 5h 17min 13h 59min 6h 20min 7h 57min
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
5000 mAh
 8h 25min 17h 30min 14h 43min 8h 16min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)
5000 mAh
 0h 40min Untested 90% Untested
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
5000 mAh
 1h 22min Untested 53% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


As you can see from our battery life tests as well, the Moto G Stylus has been downgraded severely. Last year we gave the 2024 model an estimated battery life of 8 hours and 25 minutes, which was one of the best scores we saw in this price segment.

With the Moto G Stylus (2025), however, the number has dropped to a mere 5 hours and 17 minutes. The most staggering difference is in the Video streaming test, where — for some reason — the new G Stylus lasted about 8 hours less than its predecessor.

Audio Quality and Haptics


Both phones feature stereo speakers, and the 3.5mm headphone jack that came with the 2024 model is still alive and well on the Moto G Stylus (2025).

The new generation has clearer and louder speakers, although at the cost of a more rich sound profile. In contrast, the older generation sounds more rich, but has lower volume.

Haptics are basic on both, but the Moto G Stylus (2025) didn't make me want to switch vibration off immediately like it's predecessor did.

Specs Comparison



Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Size and Weight
162.2 x 74.8 x 8.3 mm
191 g		Size and Weight
162.6 x 74.8 x 8.3 mm
190 g
Display
6.7-inch
AMOLED
120Hz
Display
6.7-inch
P-OLED
120Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm)		Processor
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm)
Versions
8/256 GB for $400		Versions
8/256 GB for $400
Cameras
50 MP main, f/1.8
13 MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
-

32 MP front 		Cameras
50 MP main, f/1.8
13 MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
-

32 MP front
Battery
5,000 mAh		Battery
5,000 mAh
Charging
68W wired
15W wireless		Charging
30W wired
15W wireless

Should you upgrade?



There's lots to love about the new Moto G Stylus. It's upgraded and more responsive stylus and longer software support are enough to make you consider upgrading.

Of course, I we can't deny that it is disappointing to see the battery life get downgraded so much, when last year's model did so well in our tests. But Motorola has included more than double the charging speed (although with no charger in the box), which kind of helps with that issue.

If you are considering upgrading from the Moto G Stylus (2024) to the Moto G Stylus (2025), you probably won't be disappointed. The benefits outweigh the one downgrade, as long as you keep a watchful eye of that battery percentage.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
