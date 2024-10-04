Honor Watch 5 Review: Alternative Universe Timeline





Honor Watch 5 Bands & Size

22mm standard bands, but you need an adapter





The Honor Watch 5 is available in one size, measuring 45.6mm x 39.4mm x 11mm, and the watch weighs about 35 grams without the silicon strap included. The said strap attaches to the body via a proprietary mechanism with two buttons on the body of the watch, releasing the strap.



You can click in a standard-looking lug adapter and make the watch compatible with 22mm straps, but we don't have information whether you need to buy these lugs separately or if they're actually included in the retail package.



Not much can be added here; the situation with third-party bands is unclear. We're waiting for additional info about the lug adapter and will add it shortly.



Honor Watch 5 Software & Features

Covering the basics nicely





The Honor Watch 5 runs a proprietary MagicOS and most people who have any experience with Honor smartwatches will immediately feel at home. The third-party situation is very limited but you get the usual basic smartwatch functionalities such as notifications with the option to answer with some predefined text messages, camera control from the watch. You can also call people, find your phone, check the weather situation. As a smartwatch, the Honor Watch 5 is somewhat basic but it shines when it comes to health and fitness tacking.





Fitness Tracking





The Honor Watch 5 comes with comprehensive fitness tracking with quite a long list of supported workouts. You can add your fitness poison if it's not already on the watch and these include indoor, outdoor, dance, fun, extreme, water and more activities. The list is so long that it features things like Latin Dancing and Ballet, Yoga and Pilates, Roller skating, Tug of War, and Darts, Sailing, Rafting, and Water scootering, Biathlon, Sledding, Bungee jumping, Parkour and even Motor Racing.





The GPS is quite accurate thanks to a specially designed antenna, even though it's of the single position GPS variety. There's VO2Max reading thanks to the pulse oximeter, running courses, and quite frankly, everything you need for a good and effective workout. The statistics in the Health app are also very thorough.





One-click Health Scan





Honor has aggregated some of the most important health metrics into a single measurement feature called One-click Health Scan. It measures things like your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, etc. It's a nice and easy way to get a glimpse of your overall condition without manually measuring all these things separately.





Scientific Sleep Management





The sleep tracking is just your regular affair with sleep stages, times of waking up, overall continuity, breathing quality, along with suggestions how to improve your overall sleep score. There's also breathing exercises, and you can also add music to help you fall asleep.



Honor Watch 5 Battery and Charging Weeks of battery life, no wireless charging

Honor is slowly perfecting its silicon-carbon battery technology, and the fact that one of these cells had found its way inside the Honor Watch 5 speaks volumes. It's has a 480mAh capacity, pretty hefty for such a compact watch, and Honor claims you can get 15 days of moderate use on a single charge.



There's also a special algorithm for optimizing battery life called OS Turbo X, supposedly using machine learning to lower the energy consumption. Algorithms or not, we were able to extract a good 10–12 days of moderate to heavy use of this watch.



This includes at least one GPS tracked exercise every day, always on mode all the time, sleep and heart rate tracking, an occasional call now and then, and fiddling with the apps and settings (especially the first few days).



Sadly, there's no wireless charging, and you're left with a conventional two-pin contact charger. You can't charge the watch from your phone through reverse charging, and you need the proprietary charger at all times. Thankfully, with such a long battery life, this is not a huge issue; just don't lose the charger!



Honor Watch 5 Storage and Performance





The Honor Watch 5 comes with a 4GB ROM, but you don't have access to all of it, as a decent portion is reserved for the OS and apps. In practice, you get around half of that, but it's plenty for uploading your favorite MP3 tracks onto the watch for some audio-enhanced, phone-free exercise.When it comes to performance, we don't have specs regarding the chipset used, the graphics engine, RAM figures, and other details. What we can say is that the Honor Watch 5 performs decently in day-to-day use. The GPS is pretty quick to find a lock (maybe thanks to a specially developed GNSS antenna), and scrolling through tiles and features feels smooth.





Honor Watch 5 Voice Calls and Haptics

There's a microphone and a loudspeaker inside the Honor Watch 5, hence the ability to make and receive calls using the watch as a Bluetooth remote headset. The quility is pretty good, we were able to hear the other side loud and clear, and vice versa.



The loudspeaker is also used to blast music out (if you happen to forget your earbuds) or voice guidance during workouts.



Haptics are pretty decent too; there's haptic feedback when you turn the crown and also vibration for alarms, notifications, and other important system events. There are three settings for the vibration strength; we recommend leaving it on strong.



Honor Watch 5 Competitors





With that said, the obvious competitor here is the



Another close competitor is the It's pretty hard to place this watch among the competition when you don't know its exact price tag. We expect the Honor Watch 5 to retail for around €150, which is a pretty good deal considering all the bells and whistles onboard.With that said, the obvious competitor here is the Apple Watch SE , which is much more expensive (at around €279.00), and for that kind of money you get another Apple device for your ecosystem. This choice makes sense only if you already own an iPhone.Another close competitor is the Huawei Watch Fit 3 , which not only looks very similar but comes in an even more compact and lightweight package for pretty much the same amount of money. Finally, there's the Garmin Venu Sq, which boasts a similar form factor, and it's your ticket to the Garmin health and fitness tracking ecosystem.