Honor Pad 9 Review: The affordable beauty

Can the Honor Pad 9 challenge other more popular tablets on the market, such as the Google Pixel Tablet, slates from the Galaxy Tab family, or even the non-Pro iPads? Today, we're going to find out!





What’s new about the Honor Pad 9

12.1" LCD with 500 nits of typical brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset

13 MP, f/2.0 wide camera on the back

Bigger 8,300mAh battery with faster 35W charging

Upgraded selfie camera



Honor Pad 9 Specs

Midrange with a flair





The Honor Pad 9 boasts a few upgrades compared to its predecessor, but nothing too drastic. The screen uses an LCD panel just like the previous model, albeit with better resolution and brightness. The chipset is also a tad better than the previous model, and the cameras are new as well. You can check out the specs table below for more details.













Honor Pad 9 Design & Colors Classy!





Here's where the Honor Pad 9 shines. The design of the device is very attractive and sleek, with an aluminum unibody, uniform bezels around the display, and overall a very clean and premium look/. The centrally positioned main camera looks futuristic and premium, and the speaker grills, buttons, and ports are all solid, both in look and feel.



Both the selfie and the main camera are positioned on the longer sides of the tablet, suggesting the device will be used mainly in landscape mode.



The retail box of the Honor Pad 9 contains the tablet itself, a fast charger, and a USB-A to USB-C cable. It's not the most lavish one, but it's also not the worst case scenario either. At least we have the 35W fast charger, and it will come in handy, as there's a huge 8,300mAh battery inside this guy//.



Honor Pad 9 Display



The 12.1-inch display uses LCD technology, and while some of you might lament the lack of AMOLED tech onboard, the consequence of slapping a 12-inch AMOLED panel on the Honor Pad 9 would've been measured in hundreds of dollars.



The resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels equals around 250 PPI at this 12.1-inch diagonal, which is below the "Retina" display threshold that Apple set a couple of years ago but still pretty crisp. If we take a look at a bunch of competitors, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 (FE or not) or the regular iPad (2022), we'll find the same resolution and very similar pixel density.



In terms of brightness, Honor advertises 500 nits of typical brightness, and we were able to measure a slightly bigger number even. There should be an anti-glare coating over the screen, but we found it not that effective.



The 120 Hz display refresh rate is very nice and makes things really smooth, and there's also some advanced eye protection tech onboard. Honor calls it Circadian Night Display technology, and it basically filters blue light dynamically throughout the day, reaching the warmest setting around 23:00.



Display Measurements:





Overall, the display of the Honor Pad 9 is pretty color accurate, and it also boasts good brightness levels, especially considering its size. One thing to bear in mind is that there's no fingerprint sensor under the display or anywhere on the sides.



Honor Pad 9 Camera







When it comes to tablets, the camera system has never been a major feature or a deciding factor. Not many people buy a tablet for its main camera to go out with a 500 gram device and start shooting pictures and videos.

That being said, an ample main and front camera on a tablet makes a lot of sense in some scenarios. For all kinds of video calls and meetings, the selfie camera is essential, and if you want to scan documents or snap a cooking recipe, a good back camera can help you with that.





Honor Pad 9 Performance & Benchmarks



When it comes to raw power, the Honor Pad 9 won't win any synthetic benchmark battles. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is on duty inside this slate, and as you can see from the table below, it lags behind the big guys. To be fair, this tablet is not meant to be a flagship, but it does many things extremely well, so we decided to pit it against much more expensive models.



Here, the important thing is: What will you do with this tablet? We still think that tablets are somewhat at a disadvantage, not as compact as smartphones and not as powerful and capable as full-fledged laptops, but at the end of the day, it really depends on your use cases.



Browsing the internet on the Honor Pad 9 is great; watching movies is also top-notch; and with the added Bluetooth keyboard, you can do a fair amount of work as well (more on that later).



The Honor Pad 9 is not a pro workhorse, and if you want to use it to replace your laptop, it will probably fall short. But for browsing the net, streaming movies, and casual gaming, it will get the job done.



Performance Benchmarks:





Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Honor Pad 9 942

2731

610

605

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 2128

5657

3853

3033

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 2122

5665

3920

3341

Google Pixel Tablet 1468

3866

1858

1848

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch(2022) No data

No data

6929

4660

View all





Honor Pad 9 Accessories



Here's the time and place to say a few words about the Bluetooth keyboard and cover you can buy separately for the Honor Pad 9. It's a nice accessory that will set you back around $100, and it doubles as a cover and a stand.



There are some drawbacks, however. There's no touchpad on this keyboard, and you will need a separate Bluetooth mouse to be extra productive. Another thing is that you can't flip the tablet on the keyboard and use it that way. It moves and touches keys, resulting in abhorrent behavior.



Honor Pad 9 Software version













There's a bunch of AI features that are coming to the tablet in the future, but at the moment, you can use Magic Text to extract text from images, scanned documents, etc.



You can, of course, use multi-window for productivity, and it works similar to what you have on a foldable, say Magic V2. You can open up to three apps, you can use split-view, floating window, or send the active apps in a bar at the corner of the device. You also see the last opened apps in a desktop-like strip at the bottom of the interface.



Honor Pad 9 Battery Solid



There's a hefty 8,300 mAh battery inside the Honor Pad 9, and despite the 12.1-inch bright LCD screen, the tablet manages to do quite well in our battery test. Almost 10 hours of browsing at 120 Hz, 8 hours of gaming, and 6 hours of YouTube streaming are on par with other high-end tablets, so you don't have to worry about the battery dying on you after just a couple of hours.



Video Streaming Higher is better Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Honor Pad 9 6h 18 min

9h 40 min

8h 18 min

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 6h 25 min

8h 6 min

7h 23 min

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 6h 21 min

8h 44 min

8h

Google Pixel Tablet 9h 12 min

6h 48 min

6h 37 min

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch(2022) 7h 34 min

12h 57 min

6h 17 min

View all





In day-to-day scenarios, the Honor Pad 9 is more than capable of doing the 24-hour run. I watched a whole season of Tokyo Vice without charging the battery and played extensively Hearthstone on the weekend without killing the battery.

Honor Pad 9 Charging Speeds

PhoneArena Charging Test Results:

15 Mins Higher is better 30 Mins (%) Higher is better Full Charge (hours) Lower is better Honor Pad 9 5%

17%

2h 5 min

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 16%

34%

1h 48 min

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 14%

28%

2h 4 min

Google Pixel Tablet No data

No data

No data

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch(2022) No data

No data

2h 12 min

View all





Honor Pad 9 Audio Quality and Haptics









Honor Pad 9 Competitors

Honor Pad 9 Summary and Final Verdict







On the flip side, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is not the most powerful chipset out there. If you plan to swap your laptop and use the Honor Pad 9 for heavy and intensive productivity tasks, you might feel the slate struggle a bit. Then there's the charging, which is rather slow, and finally, no goodies such as a stylus or a cover/Bluetooth keyboard are included.



