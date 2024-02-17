Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Galaxy S24: Formulaic mid-ranger meets a proper flagship

Intro





Samsung's Galaxy S24 is surely the hottest thing on the block, but things will be dynamic in the following months as Samsung is looking to refresh its other device lineups as well.





Among the anticipated devices that will get released soon-ish is none other than the Galaxy A55, which will take the mantle from the Galaxy A54.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24, the vanilla version, is already setting itself as one of the best Android phones you can consider, making it a prime and very likely candidate for being yet another chart-topping trooper.





But how will the Galaxy A55 fare in comparison?





Design and Size

Mid-range versus premium, how copy?





From the get-go, the Galaxy A55 will tower over the Galaxy S24 with its much larger 6.5-inch body. The latest Samsung flagship is just equipped with a 6.2-inch display, so a much more compact handset. Materials will surely differ, too: the Galaxy S24 comes with Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, whereas the Galaxy A55 will most certainly employ a mostly similar exterior.





One intriguing aspect of the Galaxy A55 could be its raised side bezel that will be housing the power button and volume rocker, an interesting design take. Samsung calls this one the "Key Island", and it looks like something that will differentiate the mid-range crop from the more popular phones.





Hopefully, the Galaxy A55 scores some slightly thinner bezels than last year's Galaxy A54 which was quite unimpressive in this regard.





Another difference will be found in the water- and dust-resistance of both devices. The Galaxy A55 will be coming with an IP67 certification, while the Galaxy S24 boasts the more impressive IP68 one. The difference between the two is the maximum depth that you could dunk your phone into: IP68 allows you to submerge your device in up to 1.5 meters, while IP67 in just 1 meter. Not a big difference, in all honesty.





Display Differences





As mentioned, the Galaxy A55 will come with a 6.5-inch display, while the Galaxy S24 boasts a 6.2-inch panel.





As far as the Galaxy A55 goes, we know little aside from the fact that it will be an OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 certainly employs one of the finest displays at the moment. Despite its FHD+ resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixels, it's an A+ OLED screen with switching refresh rate of 1-120Hz for a very smooth experience.





Performance and Software

Exynos, we meet again…





Rumors have it Samsung will be foregoing Qualcomm's line of Snapdragon chips for the Galaxy A55 and will rely on its own Exynos 1480 chipset. That's fine as long as the company optimizes the performance, unlike last year's choppy and completely unimpressive Galaxy A54. We are hopeful, but surely bracing for disappointment.





Rumors have it Samsung will be foregoing Qualcomm's line of Snapdragon chips for the Galaxy A55 and will rely on its own Exynos 1480 chipset. That's fine as long as the company optimizes the performance, unlike last year's choppy and completely unimpressive Galaxy A54. We are hopeful, but surely bracing for disappointment.

Meanwhile, you can get Samsung's Galaxy S24 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, while the Exynos 2400 powers the phone in most international regions. We are excited to report that both versions perform mostly similarly, and boy, do they perform! Surely, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performs better in intensive graphics tasks, but you shouldn't feel too down for having the Exynos version as well.





Both phones come along with 128GB of native storage, but the RAM situation on the Galaxy A55 front is unclear.





Camera

The Galaxy A55 will come with a triple camera, like its predecessors, and just like those, it will rely on the tried-and-tested setup consisting of a wide, ultra-wide, and a macro camera. It's high time Samsung shook up the paradigm and gives us something more exciting than a useless macro camera. Isn't it now the perfect time to give affordable devices a telephoto snapper, Samsung?





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 uses a proper triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP 3X telephoto. This year, Samsung has tweaked its image-processing, delivering more natural-looking photos.





Audio Quality and Haptics

While we don't know what the audio quality and haptic feedback experience will be on the Galaxy A55, we are completely certain that the Galaxy S24 will be way superior on both accounts, as it's a proper flagship phone.





Battery Life and Charging

Even-stevens?

The Galaxy S24 with its 4,000mAh battery is a fairly durable phone that achieves pretty good battery endurance. Charging caps at 25W, but the phone juices up relatively fast.





What about the Galaxy A55? It should have a larger battery. It could also beat the Galaxy S24 in terms of battery life, too.





Summary





The Galaxy S24 will undoubtedly be the phone of choice for those wishing for a top premium experience, albeit coming at a significantly higher than the projected price tag of the Galaxy A55.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy A55 shapes up to be another iterative release for Samsung, with little changes in comparison with the previous Galaxy A54 generation. It could offer good value to those unwilling to shell out a lot of money on a phone, but