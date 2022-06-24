Zoom's new subscription makes it an even better team collaboration service
Zoom has become one of the go-to video conferencing platforms during the pandemic. However, it is no longer only an app that helps you stay connected with your team at work or your loved ones. We can now firmly say that Zoom is more of a team collaboration service than it was before. The company recently announced its new subscription, Zoom One, which combines "persistent chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more" into one package (via TechRadar)
The next plan is Zoom One Pro, which includes more chat options like separate channels and file sharing plus all the other features of Zoom One Basic. Meeting attendance is still limited to a maximum of 100 people, but without the time limit. Subscribers now have the ability to record their sessions with 5 GB of cloud storage per license added to the account. . Its annual price is $149.90 or $14.99 per month per user.
After this comes Zoom One Business Plus. Again, you receive additional cloud recording storage space of 10 GB per license and everything else the previous plan has. Here, you also get Zoom Phone Pro with a regional or toll free number, unlimited regional calling, domestic SMS and MMS, and more. You also get Zoom's all-new real-time transcript translation feature. For this tier, your wallet will cough up $250 per year or $25 a month again per each user.
Zoom also offers Zoom One Enterprise and Zoom One Enterprise Plus tiers, but in order to get one, you need to talk directly with an account executive. As for what you get, well, some of the perks are Zoom's translation feature, up to 1000 people in a meeting, unlimited whiteboards, and unlimited cloud storage space. The added value here comes from phone services — Private Branch Exchange phone system, Interactive Voice Calling, Call queuing, Metered outbound calls, as well as Company Branding, and Managed Domains.
Zoom One is divided into six tiers. The first one is Zoom One Basic, which is free to use and provides 40-minute Zoom Meetings capped at 100 attendees maximum. With this tier, you also get persistent Zoom Chat and 3 editable Zoom Whiteboards with 25MB of cloud storage, which is basically a virtual canvas for team brainstorming and collaboration.
Next on the ladder is Zoom One Business. Here, you have everything the previous plan has but, in this tier, the attendee limit goes up to 300 and you receive unlimited Zoom Whiteboards. The price here is $199.90 per year or $19.99 per month again per user.
As we mentioned, Zoom now offers a bi-directional translation that allows you to view captions in a language of your choice during a meeting. This way, you can translate video conferences from English to a preferred language and vice versa. Currently, the supported translation languages are Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian.
