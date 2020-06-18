Zoom changes its mind giving a big win to its non-paying subscribers
Last month, video-conferencing app Zoom announced that its acquisition of Keybase would allow it to offer end-to-end encryption. That means that those on the sending and receiving end of a Zoom video session would be able to escape scrutiny by law enforcement and hackers. But at the time, Zoom said that only those paying $14.99 a month for its premium tier of service would be in line for what is called E2EE (end-to-end encryption).
To make this work, free/basic Zoom users will have to follow a one-time process that includes verification of a phone number via a text. Zoom said, "Many leading companies perform similar steps on account creation to reduce the mass creation of abusive accounts. We are confident that by implementing risk-based authentication, in combination with our current mix of tools — including our Report a User function — we can continue to prevent and fight abuse."
Zoom says that an early beta of the end-to-end encryption feature will start next month. The app is available from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.