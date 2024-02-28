Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Zoom will no longer support certain iOS devices starting next month

Zoom recently updated its support page with new release notes for iOS devices and revealed plans to drop support for certain iOS versions. The newest Zoom update brings a bunch of new features and improvements, but also a warning for users who own old iOS devices that they may no longer be able to use Zoom starting next month.

The changelog of the Zoom update released this week mentions that this is the last planned release to support iOS versions 11 and 12. This means that the next update planned to arrive in March will only support iOS devices running on iOS 13 or higher. If you’ve already upgraded to an iOS 13 device, then you don’t have to worry about the upcoming change.

In related news, the latest Zoom update introduces some interesting new features like all screens mode and auto-move to/from Waiting Room. Also, Zoom has gained the ability to view Webinar Q&A submissions from before joining, as well as an enhanced UI for Thread Summary with AI Companion in Team Chat.

There are also a couple Mail and Calendar features included in the update, such as the ability to disable Zoom Mail sound effects and some enhancements to Zoom Calendar notifications.

Last but not least, the latest version of Zoom can hide sensitive data during a call. For example, when this feature is enabled, it will mute a user’s sounds and tones when pressing a dial pad key on their phone’s screen or keyboard during a call. Instead of actual numbers, the app will now display asterisks.

Besides that, users affected by speaker issues during a call will now be notified via a pop-up message alert.

