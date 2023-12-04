Apple TV owners can now use Zoom

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Apple and Zoom have finally kept their promise and brought the video meetings app Zoom to the Apple TV. Allowing users to connect with anyone on other devices, Windows or Mac computers, as well as mobile phones and tablets, Zoom is making the jump to Apple TV.

Not really surprising since the app has been demoed about a month ago, the new Zoom app for Apple TV requires users to have a camera or connect via their iPhones or iPads. Here are the main features offers by the Zoom app for Apple TV:

  • Easily start and join Zoom Meetings with one click from your device
  • HD video and audio means crystal clear communications
  • Calendar integration keeps you on schedule
  • Easily invite friends or colleagues via phone, email, or Zoom contacts
  • View in-meeting chat
  • Ability to be assigned to a breakout room

Keep in mind that Zoom will only work on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) or later models. Also, as mentioned earlier, you’ll need a compatible iPhone or iPad for the Continuity Camera feature.

The app can be downloaded right now for free via the Apple TV App Store. Make sure to look for an app called Zoom for Home TV if you want to start zooming. Obviously, you’ll need an account to use Zoom, but this can be created for free, and the entire process is very easy to follow.
