iOS 13.4 developer beta 4 released: what features to expect

The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 beta version 4, released a week after the third version, is now available for download on developer devices.iOS 13.4 introduces an array of changes such as a new CarKey feature and iCloud Drive folder sharing. As the name implies, CarKey would allow you to use your iPhone to unlock an NFC-equipped car.For developers, one of the most important improvements is the added possibility to sell unified purchases across Mac and iOS, meaning that when you purchase an app on one of the platforms, it can, in consequence, be unlocked for you on the other Apple platforms.The update also brings a modification of the Mail app’s toolbar design. With iOS 13, several functions for quick actions were excluded from the bottom navigation bar. In consequence, all that was left there were the archiving and replying options. However, according to 9to5Mac , with iOS 13.4, the actions to move a message to a folder or to flag it will be brought back at the bottom of the screen.Additionally, the iOS 13.4 update includes the iOS internet recovery option . This would provide the possibility to recover the operating system without the need of a connection to a PC or Mac.In this fourth version of the iOS 13.4 beta, released yesterday, Apple offers fixes to known issues from the previous betas, new features for QuickType Keyboard for Arabic, Japanese and Chinese languages, as well as more controls to the Swift UI navigation bar, while iPadOS gets new shortcuts for Photos.Unfortunately, we don’t have official information on the iOS 13.4’s release date for non-beta users. However, it is suggested that its general public rollout might be sometime in March.