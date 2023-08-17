Galaxy Z Fold 5 wireless charging comparison vs Z Fold 4
On August 11th, Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 officially hit the shelves. If you are thinking about upgrading, and you enjoy the convenience of wireless charging, you are probably wondering how fast the Galaxy Z Fold 5 charges wirelessly and does it fill its tank quicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Well, in this article, we will compare the wireless charging capabilities of these awesome phones and find out which one is better — in terms of wireless charging, of course.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 wireless charging specs
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which means it supports up to 15W of power input. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it also supports up to 15W of wireless charging.
How did we test the wireless charging speeds?
For this comparison, we used Samsung's recommended 15W Wireless Charger EP-P2400 to charge the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The charger was connected to the wall via Samsung's official 25W Samsung EP-TA800 charging adapter, which comes with Super Fast Charging support. And we used an original Samsung Type C to Type C cable to connect the adapter to the wireless charger.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 wireless charging comparison
|Phone\charge time
|in 15 minutes
|in 30 minutes
|Full charge
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|14%
|27%
|2 hours 13 minutes
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|13%
|27%
|2 hours 2 minutes
Well, as you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 needs a bit more time to fully charge its battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That said, both phones were pretty much on par during the 15-minute and 30-minute checkpoints. This probably shouldn't surprise us, given that both phones have the same 4,400 mAh battery capacity and support 15W wireless charging.
Conclusion
It's somewhat disappointing that we didn't receive an upgrade in the battery and charging departments of this year's Galaxy Z Fold 5. The phone takes almost the same amount of time to charge to 100% wirelessly and has almost the same battery life as its predecessor. But at least you now know that you won't score an upgrade in terms of wireless charging if you trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 5.
