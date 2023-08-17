Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold 5 wireless charging comparison vs Z Fold 4
Wired charging may still be the fastest way to charge your phone, but wireless charging is way more convenient. Just think about it. All you need to do to charge your phone is simply place it on the wireless charger, and voilà, the phone starts charging. Then, when the time is up, and you need your trusty smartphone again, you just need to grab your handset and put it in your pocket.

On August 11th, Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 officially hit the shelves. If you are thinking about upgrading, and you enjoy the convenience of wireless charging, you are probably wondering how fast the Galaxy Z Fold 5 charges wirelessly and does it fill its tank quicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Well, in this article, we will compare the wireless charging capabilities of these awesome phones and find out which one is better — in terms of wireless charging, of course.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 wireless charging specs


The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which means it supports up to 15W of power input. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it also supports up to 15W of wireless charging.

How did we test the wireless charging speeds?


For this comparison, we used Samsung's recommended 15W Wireless Charger EP-P2400 to charge the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The charger was connected to the wall via Samsung's official 25W Samsung EP-TA800 charging adapter, which comes with Super Fast Charging support. And we used an original Samsung Type C to Type C cable to connect the adapter to the wireless charger.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 wireless charging comparison


Phone\charge timein 15 minutesin 30 minutesFull charge
Galaxy Z Fold 514%27%2 hours 13 minutes
Galaxy Z Fold 413%27%2 hours 2 minutes



Well, as you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 needs a bit more time to fully charge its battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That said, both phones were pretty much on par during the 15-minute and 30-minute checkpoints. This probably shouldn't surprise us, given that both phones have the same 4,400 mAh battery capacity and support 15W wireless charging.

Conclusion


It's somewhat disappointing that we didn't receive an upgrade in the battery and charging departments of this year's Galaxy Z Fold 5. The phone takes almost the same amount of time to charge to 100% wirelessly and has almost the same battery life as its predecessor. But at least you now know that you won't score an upgrade in terms of wireless charging if you trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 5.

