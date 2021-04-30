Roku removes Google's YouTube TV app from channel store
Unfortunately, the YouTube TV app is not going to be available for future Roku users because it's being remove from the Roku channel store. You can still use the app if you already have it.
Rumors about the removal of the YouTube TV app from Roku devices surfaced a few days ago. Roku asked for the help of its subscribers in an effort to turn Google's plans around. The attempt was unsuccessful.
“Google is attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users"Roku
Roku accused Google of search-result manipulation, requesting access to extra user data, and pushing new hardware requirements that'd make Roku devices more costly. Google dubbed Roku's accusations as "baseless." However, it's no secret to anyone that Google makes a direct competitor to Roku's offering — the Chromecast.
Such business wars can only hurt the end customer, resulting in a lack of services or an increase in prices. We've seen something similar happen on the music streaming front - with Apple and Spotify. The black & green music streaming platform accused Apple of anticompetitive practices, something the EU recently agreed with.