YouTube TV offers Starz for free, but not for long

0comments
YouTube TV is running two great promotions | Image credit: YouTube TV
YouTube TV is one of the best values for money if you’re in the market for a streaming service. Originally launched nearly eight years ago, YouTube TV was priced at just $35 per month. In the meantime, the streaming service’s library of channels grew a lot, but so did the price.

Nowadays, those interested in YouTube TV must pay $83 per month for the base plan, so more than twice that the service’s original price. That said, YouTube TV remains one of the better choices when it comes to streaming services.

Customers already paying for YouTube TV will be happy to know that the streaming service is running a promotion in partnership with Starz. New and existing YouTube TV and Primetime Channel subscribers can access Starz’s premium content library (via CNET).

The promotion runs through April, but it’s limited to just 30 days, after which customers are expected to pay $10.99 per month if they want to keep watching Starz. Of course, the deal can be canceled at any time before the promotion expires.

YouTube TV subscribers free Starz for 30 days | Image credit: Starz

As Starz continues to adapt to the needs of our customers in this rapidly changing digital landscape, strategic partnerships, like this one with YouTube TV, allow us to expand our reach by introducing our premium content to new audiences. We are excited to have YouTube's support to ensure their customers see the value of this offer just in time for the Super Bowl. This promotion further highlights the strength of the Starz brand as a complementary service,” said Alison Hoffman, President Starz Networks.

Those who are looking to join a streaming service with a great offering might want to check out YouTube TV right now. It’s not just the Starz promotion that makes it appealing but also its latest deal for new customers that slashes the price down to just $70 for the first six months. This offer ends on March 31, so you might want to hurry if you want to get $78 in savings in half a year.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

