Prime Video launches new Max-Starz streaming bundle
Amazon has just announced it has teamed up with Starz and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch a Max-Starz bundle in the United States. The new streaming bundle that will be available on Prime Video costs $20.99 per month and is ad-free.
According to Amazon, the new bundle is available for a “limited time” and supposedly offer savings of about 25 percent to eligible subscribers. The bundle gives customers access to Starz’s library of original series, including Outlander, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and The Couple Next Door, as well as action-oriented movies like John Wick: Chapter 4, Borderlands and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Although this might seem like a good deal on paper, the new Max-Starz streaming bundle is hardly worth $20+ per month. Max’s ad-free plan costs $17 per month, while Starz’s service is available for $10.99 per month. Basically, you’ll be saving $7 per month by getting the new bundle instead of each streaming service individually.
In any case, if you’ve been looking for a good deal on either of these two streaming services, now would be a good time to pick this bundle up, especially since it’s only going to be available at this price for a “limited time.”
“We are thrilled to team with Prime Video and Max to deliver this new offering of critically acclaimed programming to an even broader customer base. Together, our world-class libraries provide an unparalleled viewing experience, offering a diverse selection of high-quality series and films across multiple genres,” said Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks.
The problem is Starz doesn’t have too much content that would make it worth paying for the service for more than 1-2 months. Not to mention that Starz is discounted very often, so it’s probably better to get this separately and pay for it until you’ve watched everything that you wanted.
