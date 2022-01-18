Notification Center

The Weather Channel is coming to YouTube TV in 2022

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
The Weather Channel is coming to YouTube TV in 2022
Google and AMG (Allen Media Group) have just announced a multi-year and multi-platform partnership that will see both companies profit from each other’s portfolios of products. This is a complex agreement that involves Google Cloud, Android OS and AMG networks.

The partnership mentions that Google will provide AMG with its Cloud service to enable the company to build apps faster, and connect to its audience anywhere, while also giving it access to “business insights using Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.”

On the other hand, AMG will bring The Weather Channel to YouTube TV in 2022, which will be followed by additional AMG networks later this year.

According to the agreement, AMG and Google will collaborate to bring the former’s streaming offerings to more consumers via Google Play to Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

AMG operates a group of digital cable and satellite channels, which broadcast a mix of original programs, as well as syndicated content like Comedy Jam, Feel the Beat, Happy Holidays America, and We Have a Dream.

