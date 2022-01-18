The Weather Channel is coming to YouTube TV in 2022

The Weather Channel is coming to YouTube TV in 20220
The partnership mentions that Google will provide AMG with its Cloud service to enable the company to build apps faster, and connect to its audience anywhere, while also giving it access to “business insights using Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.”
According to the agreement, AMG and Google will collaborate to bring the former’s streaming offerings to more consumers via Google Play to Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.
AMG operates a group of digital cable and satellite channels, which broadcast a mix of original programs, as well as syndicated content like Comedy Jam, Feel the Beat, Happy Holidays America, and We Have a Dream.