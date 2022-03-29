YouTube TV soon to bring important audio feature to Google TV, Android TV, Roku

YouTube TV soon to bring important audio feature to Google TV, Android TV, Roku0
Fortunately, that’s about to change as YouTube TV is working to bring 5.1 audio support to additional devices very soon. The company announced today that it has already started to test this feature on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku, and if everything runs smoothly, 5.1 audio will be released on these devices very soon. That’s a huge change since all three platforms have massive audiences.
If you happen to use Apple TV instead, we have good news for you too. YouTube TV confirmed that it’s working internally and with partners to bring 5.1 audio support to Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles.
Although no ETA has been given for 5.1 audio support for Android TV, Google TV and Roku, the fact that YouTube TV announced it has begun testing the feature means that it’s confident enough that will soon be able to deliver it to consumers sooner rather than later.
