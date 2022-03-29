 YouTube TV soon to bring important audio feature to Google TV, Android TV, Roku - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps Audio

YouTube TV soon to bring important audio feature to Google TV, Android TV, Roku

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
YouTube TV soon to bring important audio feature to Google TV, Android TV, Roku
YouTube TV said it would bring support for 5.1 Dolby audio about a year ago, but the company only partly deliver on its promise. Currently, 5.1 audio is only supported on select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio, too little for such a big service like YouTube TV.

Fortunately, that’s about to change as YouTube TV is working to bring 5.1 audio support to additional devices very soon. The company announced today that it has already started to test this feature on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku, and if everything runs smoothly, 5.1 audio will be released on these devices very soon. That’s a huge change since all three platforms have massive audiences.

If you happen to use Apple TV instead, we have good news for you too. YouTube TV confirmed that it’s working internally and with partners to bring 5.1 audio support to Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles.

Although no ETA has been given for 5.1 audio support for Android TV, Google TV and Roku, the fact that YouTube TV announced it has begun testing the feature means that it’s confident enough that will soon be able to deliver it to consumers sooner rather than later.

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

