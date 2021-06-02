$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple Android Apps Google

Apple TV app fully entering the world of Android TV

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 02, 2021, 7:26 AM
Apple TV app fully entering the world of Android TV
Once in a blue moon, something beautiful happens when it comes to the relationship between Apple and Google, and in this case, that is the complete introduction of the Apple TV app to all modern devices with Android TV.

According to 9to5Google, the search engine giant said that starting today, the Apple TV app will be available throughout the “Android TV OS ecosystem,” which means that the streaming service is no longer limited to just Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV but is now released to other media and streaming devices manufactured by companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Nvidia, and more.

The news of Apple lowering its ecosystem garden walls broke when Nvidia shared that the Apple TV app will be coming to their Shield TV streaming box at the Computex virtual conference this week. Later on, a tweet from a Xiaomi executive further cemented the news by confirming that the app is coming on all of their Android TV products.

Apple owners perks


Apple extends an extra pair of hands for those who own one or more of their devices in the form of a one-year subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service. A very welcome gesture that will without a doubt attract even more people to their already popular streaming service, especially considering the generous periodic extensions of this offer that they’ve showcased up until now.

In a very Apple fashion, they also make it easier for you to set up and sign in through your device by offering the option to do it via scanning a QR code that shows up in the app with your iPhone or iPad, as mentioned by TheNextWeb.



All’s to say, it seems that Apple is starting to loosen up its historical tight grip on its ecosystem, resulting in a wider audience reach for them and more flexibility for us in our choice and preference, which I will welcome any day.

