Apple TV app fully entering the world of Android TV
According to 9to5Google, the search engine giant said that starting today, the Apple TV app will be available throughout the “Android TV OS ecosystem,” which means that the streaming service is no longer limited to just Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV but is now released to other media and streaming devices manufactured by companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Nvidia, and more.
The news of Apple lowering its ecosystem garden walls broke when Nvidia shared that the Apple TV app will be coming to their Shield TV streaming box at the Computex virtual conference this week. Later on, a tweet from a Xiaomi executive further cemented the news by confirming that the app is coming on all of their Android TV products.
Apple owners perks
In a very Apple fashion, they also make it easier for you to set up and sign in through your device by offering the option to do it via scanning a QR code that shows up in the app with your iPhone or iPad, as mentioned by TheNextWeb.
All’s to say, it seems that Apple is starting to loosen up its historical tight grip on its ecosystem, resulting in a wider audience reach for them and more flexibility for us in our choice and preference, which I will welcome any day.