Roku's new OS 11 adds new personalization options, audio and content improvements
Another important addition coming to Roku devices via OS 11 is a new automatic speech clarity setting that amplifies dialogue. Also, new sound modes such as Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music, and Night are now available by pressable the star button from the Roku remote or via the Roku mobile app.
The new Roku OS 11 further expands A/V sync to supported player and audio devices by adding a calibration tool within the Roku mobile app. This specific feature is only available when a player or Streambar device is connected to the Roku mobile app.
The voice-enabled keyboard feature has been improved with the addition of Spanish, German, and Portuguese languages in the United States and supported countries.
As far as content goes, a new What to Watch hub has been added to the Home Screen Menu, which includes movies and TV shows from a wide range of streaming channels, including those users most frequently interact with.
The Live TV Zone that’s been added earlier this year on the Home Screen Menu has been enhanced with the option to see your recently watched live tv content and discover the latest in local and national news, sports, movies, and more.
Last but not least, the mobile app has received a visual overhaul as well. Roku OS 11 brings new visual elements to mobile users that should offer more information about where to stream certain movies and TV shows. Mobile users will also be able to see visual images of the cast and crew at first glance.
As per the official announcement, Roku OS 11 should make its way to supported Roku streaming players, Roku TV models, and peripherals over the coming weeks.
