YouTube tests new features to help you find, watch, and engage

Tapping the three-dot menu on the creator's channel page Selecting "Share" Choosing the QR code option

Recommended Stories

The QR codes can be scanned both online and offline. Initially, this feature is being introduced to a limited number of creators but will be gradually expanded later on.Finally, the video platform is experimenting with user-generated effects in Shorts. Creators with access to this feature can personalize and enhance Shorts, creating and sharing their own effects directly on YouTube Shorts. If this feature is available to you, you'll find it within the Effects button when you are creating a Short.