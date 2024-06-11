Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

YouTube starts testing AI summarizer on Shorts (mobile only)

By
0comments
YouTube starts testing AI summarizer on Shorts (mobile only)
YouTube announced it is now testing the AI summarizer launched last year on long-form video with Shorts. The feature uses AI to organize large comment sections on English-language Shorts into more palatable themes.

The AI summarizer is available on mobile, so if you’re in the experiment group, you’ll soon see a new option to sort by “Topics” on some Shorts when reading comments on your phone.

The new feature should help creators use comment summaries to jump into comment discussions on their video or create new content based on what their audiences are discussing.

Creators also have the ability to remove individual comments that show up under the specific topic. According to YouTube, the AI-generated “Topics” are pulled from published comments only and can’t be created from comments that are held for review, contain blocked words, or are from blocked users.

Announced over the weekend, the feature is rolling out on the YouTube mobile app to a small number of viewers on a small number of Shorts with large comment section. This means that even if you have access to AI summarizer, you might not see the feature available on all Shorts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless