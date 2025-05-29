Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge and score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
GALAXY S25 EDGE FREE STORAGE
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge and score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google makes important announcement about YouTube Shorts

The (in)famous service is introducing a new functionality that will hopefully encourage more people to watch this type of content.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube Shorts
YouTube Shorts is getting a new important feature in the coming weeks, Google Lens support. Google announced earlier today that Lens is coming to Shorts on Android and iOS devices. This is part of a new beta that will eventually be available to everyone using YouTube Shorts.

Google continues to avoid copying Apple and make most of its services exclusive to Android, and it’s the right approach, especially if you want to keep the chance of convincing some Apple fans to your own ecosystem.

But what can you do with Google Lens on YouTube Shorts? For example, whenever you’re watching a Short recorded in a location that you consider visiting, you’ll be able to select a landmark to identify it. That way, you’ll be able to learn more about the destination in terms of culture and history, if you’re interested in these kinds of things.

Once it drops, here is how you’ll be able to take advantage of the new Google Lens on YouTube Shorts functionality:

  • Go to the YouTube mobile app, then open the Shorts player by either tapping the Shorts tab or a Short you see on Home
  • Pause the Short by tapping on the screen
  • Select “Lens” in the top menu then draw, highlight, or tap on anything you’re watching to search via Google Lens
  • You’ll see visual matches and search results overlaid on the Short (and from there you can easily quickly jump back into the content you were watching)

If needed, YouTube Shorts users can tap translate on the lower right side of the screen to translate any captions in the video.

Video Thumbnail


It’s important to mention that Google Lens will not be available for Shorts with YouTube Shopping affiliate links or with paid product promotions. More importantly, there won’t be any ads shown in the search results during the beta phase of Lens in Shorts.

According to Google, the new Lens experience for YouTube Shorts is rolling out to all viewers this week, but it will take weeks to reach everyone. Also, as mentioned earlier, this is only available on Android and iOS mobile devices.

Despite the fact that YouTube Shorts bring almost no money to creators, regardless of how many millions view they make, it’s a good way to drive new audiences to your YouTube channel. Google Lens is hopefully going to improve the chance of gaining new fans for YouTube creators.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless