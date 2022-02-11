YouTube announced Shopping, gift membership, and other new features coming to the platform in 2022

YouTube announced Shopping, gift membership, and other new features coming to the platform in 20220
Shopping would enable YouTube users to buy products directly from their favorite channels, possibly through live shopping videos and videos specially created for shopping.
YouTube is also currently testing a gift membership feature on some channels, which will allow live stream participants to purchase a channel membership for another viewer.
The media is also planning new features designed specifically for its creators and viewers.
New features for YouTube's creators
Because YouTube wants its creators to 'always be able to fulfill their most ambitious creative goals,' in the coming months, YouTube will add more monetization and engagement options for its Shorts, Live, and video on demand (VOD) formats.
For Shorts, for example, YouTube will add new options in BrandConnect for its creators to create branded content. It will also implement fan-funded features and enable YouTube users to buy products directly from Shorts.
YouTube has noticed the popularity of YouTube Shorts and will also be introducing new video effects, editing tools, and other features to enable its creators to create better YouTube Shorts. YouTube will also enable its creators to reply via a Short to comments.
To encourage YouTube creators to produce more interesting content, YouTube will introduce the ability for creators to "go live together," and will also add 'new insights in YouTube Studio' by utilizing Google's search data to tell creators what is trending at the moment.
YouTube is also planning to enable creators to make their own channel guidelines for the comment section of their channels and plans to introduce NFTs (non-fungible tokens, something that is not interchangeable) to the platform.
As to why NFTs, YouTube explains: "We believe new technologies like blockchain and NFTs can allow creators to build deeper relationships with their fans. Together, they'll be able to collaborate on new projects and make money in ways not previously possible. For example, giving a verifiable way for fans to own unique videos, photos, art, and even experiences from their favorite creators could be a compelling prospect for creators and their audiences."
New features for YouTube viewers
YouTube has acknowledged that its viewers are watching YouTube videos more and more on their TVs. This is why YouTube wants to enable its users to use their phones while watching videos on their TVs to read and write comments and share videos. Mohan doesn't say when we can expect this feature; he only says, 'stay tuned!'
But while we wait, certain features designed for YouTube viewers have already been introduced this year. In YouTube Music, premium members now have new listening controls, and YouTube has announced that it will soon add a new feature that will enhance the listening experience.
Furthermore, YouTube has added parental controls to YouTube Music and YouTube's TV app. Also, there are now parental controls when children attempt to access YouTube or YouTube Music using Google Assistant.
