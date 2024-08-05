Google Lens now rolling out update that adds voice search to simplify adding context to searches

Google Lens' new option to initiate a voice search to add more context | Image credit — PhoneArena





Google Lens is already a handy tool that uses your phone's camera to identify objects and provide information about them. This new update will make it even more useful, especially for situations where an image search could use a little more context.For example, imagine you're on vacation and come across an interesting monument. You could take a picture of it with Google Lens and then use voice search to ask for more information about its history or architecture. You could also use the feature to search for restaurants or shops near you. The possibilities are endless.Another potential feature under development could allow users to search using video rather than still images. This would be a significant improvement as it would allow users to capture a moving scene and then use voice search to ask questions about it. This would be particularly useful for things like identifying plants or animals in the wild, or finding out more about a landmark that you're passing by.Google has not officially announced these new features, but they could be available in the future. They would be welcome additions to Google Lens, an already powerful and versatile tool. It will be interesting to see how Google continues to develop this technology in the future.