YouTube Shorts adds AI video backgrounds, thanks to Google's Veo
Back in September, YouTube announced plans to supercharge its Shorts' Dream Screen feature with AI, integrating Google DeepMind's advanced video generation model, Veo, into YouTube Shorts. Well, that moment has officially arrived.
YouTube's Dream Screen feature for Shorts now allows creators to generate AI-powered video backgrounds. Previously, the feature was limited to producing image backgrounds, but this new update adds a dynamic touch. Currently, it's available as an experimental feature, rolled out to a limited group of creators in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.
Once there, simply enter a prompt like "a medieval castle" or "magical forest," select an animation style, and hit "Create."
The Dream Screen tool will generate a selection of video backgrounds for you to pick from. After selecting one, you can record your video with the AI-generated background. Looking ahead, YouTube plans to allow creators to create six-second stand-alone video clips for Shorts using Dream Screen.
Right now, the AI feature works only with prompts written in English, as noted on a support page. YouTube says it has built-in protections to make sure the tool stays within its Community Guidelines and doesn't produce anything inappropriate. Plus, Dream Screen won't create photorealistic images of real people, keeping deepfakes off the table.
YouTube's Dream Screen feature for Shorts now allows creators to generate AI-powered video backgrounds. Previously, the feature was limited to producing image backgrounds, but this new update adds a dynamic touch. Currently, it's available as an experimental feature, rolled out to a limited group of creators in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.
level up your Shorts game with Dream Screen— YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) November 21, 2024
you can now generate video backgrounds instantly with just a few words!
available now in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. try it out https://t.co/8w3DiWHyNwhttps://t.co/oqCGMSdrys
As I mentioned earlier, this feature is powered by Google DeepMind's AI video-generation model, Veo, which lets you create 1080p video clips in various cinematic styles. With it, users can turn text prompts into AI-generated video backgrounds. If you're one of the creators selected, or when it becomes available to everyone, here's how to get started:
- Open the Shorts camera.
- Tap the "green screen" icon.
- Choose "Dream Screen."
Once there, simply enter a prompt like "a medieval castle" or "magical forest," select an animation style, and hit "Create."
The Dream Screen tool will generate a selection of video backgrounds for you to pick from. After selecting one, you can record your video with the AI-generated background. Looking ahead, YouTube plans to allow creators to create six-second stand-alone video clips for Shorts using Dream Screen.
Right now, the AI feature works only with prompts written in English, as noted on a support page. YouTube says it has built-in protections to make sure the tool stays within its Community Guidelines and doesn't produce anything inappropriate. Plus, Dream Screen won't create photorealistic images of real people, keeping deepfakes off the table.
Recommended Stories
I'll admit, this new feature sounds like a fun time, but let's face it – AI is starting to get a bit much. It seems like every company’s main focus these days is adding AI features to their products, but honestly, there are probably other updates that would benefit us more as users. For example, how about a simpler way to mute a video? And sure, AI is cool, but maybe we should focus more on the actual content and what it’s really bringing to the table, instead of getting distracted by all the flashy AI tricks.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: