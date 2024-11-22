Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

YouTube Shorts adds AI video backgrounds, thanks to Google's Veo

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube app along with other apps icons shown on a smartphone display.
Back in September, YouTube announced plans to supercharge its Shorts' Dream Screen feature with AI, integrating Google DeepMind's advanced video generation model, Veo, into YouTube Shorts. Well, that moment has officially arrived.

YouTube's Dream Screen feature for Shorts now allows creators to generate AI-powered video backgrounds. Previously, the feature was limited to producing image backgrounds, but this new update adds a dynamic touch. Currently, it's available as an experimental feature, rolled out to a limited group of creators in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.


As I mentioned earlier, this feature is powered by Google DeepMind's AI video-generation model, Veo, which lets you create 1080p video clips in various cinematic styles. With it, users can turn text prompts into AI-generated video backgrounds. If you're one of the creators selected, or when it becomes available to everyone, here's how to get started:

  1. Open the Shorts camera.
  2. Tap the "green screen" icon.
  3. Choose "Dream Screen."

Once there, simply enter a prompt like "a medieval castle" or "magical forest," select an animation style, and hit "Create."

The Dream Screen tool will generate a selection of video backgrounds for you to pick from. After selecting one, you can record your video with the AI-generated background. Looking ahead, YouTube plans to allow creators to create six-second stand-alone video clips for Shorts using Dream Screen.

Right now, the AI feature works only with prompts written in English, as noted on a support page. YouTube says it has built-in protections to make sure the tool stays within its Community Guidelines and doesn't produce anything inappropriate. Plus, Dream Screen won't create photorealistic images of real people, keeping deepfakes off the table.

Recommended Stories
I'll admit, this new feature sounds like a fun time, but let's face it – AI is starting to get a bit much. It seems like every company’s main focus these days is adding AI features to their products, but honestly, there are probably other updates that would benefit us more as users. For example, how about a simpler way to mute a video? And sure, AI is cool, but maybe we should focus more on the actual content and what it’s really bringing to the table, instead of getting distracted by all the flashy AI tricks. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless