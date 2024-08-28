Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
YouTube Music AI-generated radio test sees a wider rollout starting now

By
A couple of months ago, YouTube announced that it was in the process of testing an AI-generated radio. Now, the prompt-based feature is seeing wider availability.

For now, it's rolling out to US YouTube Premium subscribers. Once you have it on your account, you will see an animated "Experiment" card that prompts you to ask for music in any way you like, basically conversation-style.

You are then greeted by a fullscreen chat UI that asks you "What are you in the mood for" and you have the ability to "Ask any way you like". Then the keyboard is opened automatically, and you can also use voice to ask for music.

You get 14 suggestions in the carousel: Surprise me!, Alternative hip hop, 80s inspired indie, Introspective pop, Ethereal female vocals, Classic folk, Catchy pop rock, Male indie vocals, Indie soul, Dreamy synthpop, Saddest songs, Study session, Emotion songs, and Reggaeton.


The feature accepts short and longer input. It takes a few seconds for the radio to be generated. The Gemini sparkle indicates you're using AI to get the playlist.

Once generated, you get the existing playlist card with YouTube Music translating your prompt into a shorter title and longer description. It auto-plays the first track by default, and of course, you can play/pause, save to the library, and options like Delete radio.

If you close the page, the radios you have saved appear in Playlists in your Library. In the future, more YouTube Music users will get to experience it.

I think this is a great feature, especially when you don't know exactly what to listen to and want to discover new music.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

