YouTube Music AI-generated radio test sees a wider rollout starting now
Up Next:
A couple of months ago, YouTube announced that it was in the process of testing an AI-generated radio. Now, the prompt-based feature is seeing wider availability.
For now, it's rolling out to US YouTube Premium subscribers. Once you have it on your account, you will see an animated "Experiment" card that prompts you to ask for music in any way you like, basically conversation-style.
The feature accepts short and longer input. It takes a few seconds for the radio to be generated. The Gemini sparkle indicates you're using AI to get the playlist.
If you close the page, the radios you have saved appear in Playlists in your Library. In the future, more YouTube Music users will get to experience it.
I think this is a great feature, especially when you don't know exactly what to listen to and want to discover new music.
For now, it's rolling out to US YouTube Premium subscribers. Once you have it on your account, you will see an animated "Experiment" card that prompts you to ask for music in any way you like, basically conversation-style.
You are then greeted by a fullscreen chat UI that asks you "What are you in the mood for" and you have the ability to "Ask any way you like". Then the keyboard is opened automatically, and you can also use voice to ask for music.
You get 14 suggestions in the carousel: Surprise me!, Alternative hip hop, 80s inspired indie, Introspective pop, Ethereal female vocals, Classic folk, Catchy pop rock, Male indie vocals, Indie soul, Dreamy synthpop, Saddest songs, Study session, Emotion songs, and Reggaeton.
The feature accepts short and longer input. It takes a few seconds for the radio to be generated. The Gemini sparkle indicates you're using AI to get the playlist.
Once generated, you get the existing playlist card with YouTube Music translating your prompt into a shorter title and longer description. It auto-plays the first track by default, and of course, you can play/pause, save to the library, and options like Delete radio.
If you close the page, the radios you have saved appear in Playlists in your Library. In the future, more YouTube Music users will get to experience it.
I think this is a great feature, especially when you don't know exactly what to listen to and want to discover new music.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: