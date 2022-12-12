Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing

Android
4
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
You can finally add widgets related to your favorite streaming platform, YouTube, to your home screen. Two brand new widgets are being rolled out right now, which will allow users to quickly search and navigate the video platform app.

Both widgets are styled around Google’s Material You — an auto theme-ing solution, which aims to make your home screen stylish and clean. The widgets themselves present users with several shortcuts to specific YouTube functions or categories.

As of now, there are two widgets to choose from. One of them is more minimal, offering a direct YouTube search. That could potentially save you a tap or so, when compared to searching via the Google bar, as that covers the general web, instead of a specific app.

The second widget is admittedly more robust, as it offers not only the ability to search YouTube directly, which can take you to your favorite part of the app, such as your list of Subscriptions or your Library.

The amount of buttons present depends on how wide the widget is horizontally. And that really highlights the missed opportunity to have the search bar disappear when you shorten the widget. Including the bar on both widgets makes it a bit redundant, given that it’s already available separately. Oh well!


The YouTube widgets are currently rolling out for users worldwide, so if you have Android 12 or later, you can check if you have them via:

  1. Holding a finger on your home screen
  2. Entering the Widgets menu
  3. Scroll towards the bottom of the list, where the YouTube widgets are

If you aren’t seeing them yet, take a moment to check if you might have any pending updates, both regarding your system and the YouTube app specifically, and then try again.

It’s always great to have more customization options, especially in an age when we almost never see widgets get released. Google seems to be sticking to its Material You design agenda, so we hope that we will see more widgets from other apps soon.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Is this the perfect smartphone camera? 1-inch sensor phone with Leica colors dominates iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Is this the perfect smartphone camera? 1-inch sensor phone with Leica colors dominates iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless