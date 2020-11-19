Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

View

Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

View
iOS Android Google

Change in YouTube's terms allow it to collect additional revenues from your hard work

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 19, 2020, 7:12 PM
Change in YouTube's terms allow it to collect additional revenues from your hard work
How much is enough? That is the question that many in Congress are asking tech firms like Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. For example, so far this year Google collected $12.88 billion in revenue from YouTube ads for a 23.5% year-over-year gain.. According to YouTube's updated U.S. Terms of Service, a simple change to those terms could result in more money flooding into Google's coffers.

With the change, those YouTube videos that you make yourself and upload to the app can be monetized by Google. So even if you do not belong to the YouTube Partner Program, Google can place ads around your video as long as the content is safe for general audiences to view. Unfortunately, you will not receive any share of the ad revenue that Google collects from your hard work.

A new section added to the Terms of Service says, "You grant to YouTube the right to monetize your Content on the Service (and such monetization may include displaying ads on or within Content or charging users a fee for access). This Agreement does not entitle you to any payments. Starting November 18, 2020, any payments you may be entitled to receive from YouTube under any other agreement between you and YouTube (including for example payments ​under the YouTube Partner Program, Channel memberships or Super Chat) will be treated as royalties. If required by law, Google will withhold taxes from such payments." Other countries will get the ToS revision in the middle of next year.

What hasn't changed one iota is the eligibility requirements to be a member of the YouTube Partner Program; to join you need to have no less than 1,000 subscribers to your channel and have tallied more than 4,000 watch hours in the previous 12 months. Also required is a linked AdSense account.



You can learn more about making money on YouTube and for YouTube by checking out the video directly above.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Get a Galaxy S20 5G series or Galaxy Note20 5G series phone for up to $750 off at Best Buy
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
New report calls for groundbreaking technology debut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
Microsoft kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless