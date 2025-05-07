Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Your Apple iPad just got a brand new dose of extra help with a dedicated Google Gemini app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Apps Google
Header image with Gemini logo
Google has just announced the launch of a new Gemini app, created specifically for Apple's iPad. Although this app is technically an update to the original Gemini app for iOS, this native app is now designed to provide an optimized experience for iPad users and the larger screen real estate. 

The new Gemini app for iPad is a purpose-built tool, not just a scaled iPhone version. Google states it integrates smoothly with the iPadOS interface, offering easier access to Gemini’s features for learning, creativity, and productivity. A key aspect is its support for split-view, allowing Gemini to run alongside other applications for multitasking. These changes can be seen with version 1.2025.1770102 of the app.



Key features now accessible on the iPad include:

  • Gemini Live for natural, flowing conversations in over 45 languages.
  • Deep Research to quickly gather, synthesize, and compile information for reports.
  • Audio Overview to easily process and understand the essential content of audio files.
  • Canvas for collaborative document and code editing with AI assistance, fostering teamwork.
  • Image and video generation directly within the application, bringing ideas to visual life.

This enhanced Gemini app, with the new iPad interface, is available for download starting today from the App Store in all regions where Gemini services are active.

Audio Overview feature enhanced


Alongside the new app, Google has also announced that it has substantially increased the availability of its Audio Overview feature. Initially launched in English for Gemini subscribers, this tool can now be used in over 45 languages globally. It allows users to upload documents or reports and listen to an AI-generated audio summary of the material. This helps users absorb key information, especially when multitasking.

Google's dedicated Gemini app for iPad arrives just as the AI assistant landscape on tablets is growing, and Apple expected to detail its plans for iPadOS later this year. Tools like ChatGPT already have apps tailored to iPad users, so with this move, Google ensures that Gemini is also a competitive option for them.

This development, with the enhanced Audio Overview, makes the iPad a more versatile tool for students, professionals, and creatives, supporting AI-assisted tasks as Google makes its AI more broadly available.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Latest News

Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless