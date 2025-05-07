Your Apple iPad just got a brand new dose of extra help with a dedicated Google Gemini app



The new Gemini app for iPad is a purpose-built tool, not just a scaled iPhone version. Google states it integrates smoothly with the iPadOS interface, offering easier access to Gemini’s features for learning, creativity, and productivity. A key aspect is its support for split-view, allowing Gemini to run alongside other applications for multitasking. These changes can be seen with version 1.2025.1770102 of the app.









Key features now accessible on the iPad include:



Gemini Live for natural, flowing conversations in over 45 languages.

Deep Research to quickly gather, synthesize, and compile information for reports.

Audio Overview to easily process and understand the essential content of audio files.

Canvas for collaborative document and code editing with AI assistance, fostering teamwork.

Audio Overview feature enhanced

Alongside the new app, Google has also announced that it has substantially increased the availability of its Audio Overview feature. Initially launched in English for Gemini subscribers, this tool can now be used in over 45 languages globally. It allows users to upload documents or reports and listen to an AI-generated audio summary of the material. This helps users absorb key information, especially when multitasking.



This development, with the enhanced Audio Overview, makes the iPad a more versatile tool for students, professionals, and creatives, supporting AI-assisted tasks as Google makes its AI more broadly available.