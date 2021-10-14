You won't believe where Twitter is planning to put ads next!0
Falck says that the ads will appear after the first, third, or eighth reply under a tweet. He has also included a GIF in his post to showcase how the ad would look in your feed. After taking a closer look at the layout, the visuals of the ad, and the way it is presented, it is not as horrible as you would imagine when hearing about it.
Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third or eighth reply under a Tweet. ️ pic.twitter.com/kvIGeYt2vp— bruce.falck() (@boo) October 13, 2021
So, yes, Twitter is thinking about including ads in the comment section, but at least it seems like it is doing it in a smart and considerate way. Nevertheless, ads in comments are still being tested, and it is not clear whether it will actually become a thing or not.