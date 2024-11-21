You will now be able to upload multiple files to Gemini directly from the Android share sheet

Google Gemini was first announced in late 2023 with high expectations, and while it initially fell short of some features that were expected to be there on day one, it has since become a strong alternative to Google Assistant. Now, in a recent update, it might just become even more helpful than ever.





The key selling point of Gemini is its advanced AI capabilities, offering various ways to enhance productivity. It has been spotted that in the most recent update to Gemini for Android (version 1.0.686588308), a significant improvement for managing workflows across different apps has been introduced. Users can now upload multiple files directly to Gemini through the share sheet in various apps.





This streamlines the process of analyzing documents and sharing files, eliminating the previous cumbersome method of attaching files within the Gemini app. The update supports common formats like .TXT, .DOCX, .HTML, and .XLS, making this very convenient for users working with different file types.





Process of uploading multiple files to Gemini from the Android Share Sheet. | Images credit — PhoneArena





Gemini has become a major focus for Google, potentially surpassing ChatGPT for some users. Its ability to provide multiple responses to queries and its seamless integration with Google's suite of products and apps make it a compelling choice for those who rely heavily on Google Workspace. Gemini's influence also extends throughout the Android and Google app ecosystem, with features like the upcoming "Help me draw" capability in Google Keep, powered by Gemini, bringing doodles and sketches to life.





This update can be seen as very timely, considering that Google very recently launched a standalone Gemini app for iOS devices, which previously could only be accessed by iOS users through the Google app. This expansion aims to increase Gemini's reach among the vast number of iOS users.





As someone who uses Google products extensively, I find the new update for Gemini on Android quite useful. The ability to directly upload files through the share sheet will certainly make my workflow smoother. I do hope this trend of improving Gemini's functionality continues if it's to one day replace Google Assistant, as it has been touted. To become a true assistant, Gemini still has a little more growing up to do.