Google Keep working on a "Help me draw" generative AI feature
Google Keep seems to be working on a tool that will make your sketches look better with the help of generative AI. The new feature reportedly called "Help me draw" will convert scribbles into vector art, color pencil drawings, or ink marker art.
Google Keep is Google's note-taking app, and it's been getting some useful features recently. Now, the folks at Android Authority have found that the Mountain View tech giant is working on a new input mode for the app.
The feature looks like it may work similarly to Drawing Assist from Samsung Galaxy AI. Basically, when you enter some pen strokes in Keep (pre-existing images seem to not be supported), you'll be able to highlight your drawing and ask "Help me draw" to recognize what it could be and work with it.
The tool can offer a variety of art styles that it can render (that is if it spots the beginning of a work of art). Options include vector art, a shaded color pencil drawing, or a monochrome ink rendering. You'll also seem to be able to describe the drawing you're trying to achieve.
We don't know when this feature may go live. As it's currently being developed, it may also change before it makes it to the public.
I think this feature will be super useful and fun. If you like keeping notes (which I do), you may find that illustrations make your notes clearer and more interactive. I can't wait to try this feature out when it becomes official.
Basically, the company is working on a mode for handwritten notes, as well as on the ability to convert the written notes to editable text. Android Authority was able to dig into the code of the new Google Keep version 5.24.462.04.90 and found a tool in development that seems to be a part of the "text to sketch" mode.
At the moment, the feature is not functional and Google Keep is not completing any of the renderings. It seems Google needs to integrate its AI into the feature before it can show anything.
