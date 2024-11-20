Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Google Keep working on a "Help me draw" generative AI feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Keep list on a phone on an orange background next to Google Keep's logo.
Google Keep seems to be working on a tool that will make your sketches look better with the help of generative AI. The new feature reportedly called "Help me draw" will convert scribbles into vector art, color pencil drawings, or ink marker art.

Google Keep is Google's note-taking app, and it's been getting some useful features recently. Now, the folks at Android Authority have found that the Mountain View tech giant is working on a new input mode for the app.

Basically, the company is working on a mode for handwritten notes, as well as on the ability to convert the written notes to editable text. Android Authority was able to dig into the code of the new Google Keep version 5.24.462.04.90 and found a tool in development that seems to be a part of the "text to sketch" mode.


The feature looks like it may work similarly to Drawing Assist from Samsung Galaxy AI. Basically, when you enter some pen strokes in Keep (pre-existing images seem to not be supported), you'll be able to highlight your drawing and ask "Help me draw" to recognize what it could be and work with it.

The tool can offer a variety of art styles that it can render (that is if it spots the beginning of a work of art). Options include vector art, a shaded color pencil drawing, or a monochrome ink rendering. You'll also seem to be able to describe the drawing you're trying to achieve.

At the moment, the feature is not functional and Google Keep is not completing any of the renderings. It seems Google needs to integrate its AI into the feature before it can show anything.

We don't know when this feature may go live. As it's currently being developed, it may also change before it makes it to the public.

I think this feature will be super useful and fun. If you like keeping notes (which I do), you may find that illustrations make your notes clearer and more interactive. I can't wait to try this feature out when it becomes official.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless